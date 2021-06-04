More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    María Montessori, a Woman Who Revolutionized Education In the Twentieth Century

    The Italian educator asserted that the greatest sign of a teacher's success is to be able to say: "Now the children advance as if I didn't exist."

    By TCRN STAFF
    12
    0

    Must Read

    NewsGuillermo Agudelo -

    President of Costa Rica Meets With the United States Secretary of State

    "We are united and I know the commitment of the president (Alvarado) to fight corruption and confront this, as...
    Read more
    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    María Montessori, a Woman Who Revolutionized Education In the Twentieth Century

    María Montessori, a Woman Who Revolutionized Education
    Read more
    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Buying Travel Insurance Abroad Made Easier with These 8 Tips

    When you are travelling overseas, the best way to secure your trip is by investing in travel insurance abroad that protects you against unfortunate events during your travel
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The child is the father of the man”. With this premise, the Italian Maria Montessori (1870-1952) developed one of the most innovative pedagogical methods – still in force – of modernity, centered on the fact that the child builds himself. Both the teacher and the school must be placed at the service of this learning, stimulating in the child autonomy, independence, initiative, ability to choose, as well as their will and discipline.

    These ideas, which to this day are obvious to us, were an extraordinary revulsion for spaces accustomed to the draconian authority of the teacher, the punishment-reward pedagogical procedure and the gloomy classification of students as smart and foolish.

    Montessori studied Engineering at the age of 14. Graduated in 1896, she became the first female doctor in Italy. Her life journey is a continuous training: Biology, Anthropology and Philosophy.  By then she knew that the education of children, specifically those with mental health problems, had more to do with pedagogy than with the medical spectrum.

    She was the first woman in Italy to graduate in Medicine, in 1896

    In 1907 she founded the first Children’s House (Casa dei bambini), as she called these unmistakable schools, in a disadvantaged neighborhood, for children between three and six years old. In them, the teacher did not impart knowledge, but promoted the inner teacher that inhabited each of the infants in her care through different materials.

    Aware that the senses filter knowledge, Montessori grouped these materials according to what they promoted: for touch, different objects with different roughness and bottles of water at different temperatures; for the view, objects with multiple dimensions, colors and shapes; for taste and smell, plants, perfumes and food; and for the ear, bells, metal boxes and xylophones.

    Children are their own teachers, it is enough for them to explore the world freely and with a multiplicity of options for them to solve the problems that arise (the instruments used were self-correcting, so that no task could be completed incorrectly so if the child was not able to do it, he would notice; (a piece that does not fit in the sequence, for example). This is how they learned. First, those who had some cognitive delay; later, anyone who wanted to enroll in these Houses, designed as bright, beautiful, spacious, warm and simple spaces.

    She had to go into exile during the Mussolini regime

    This contemporary of Freud was convinced that an adequate education in children would build a more friendly and humane future and therefore create societies based on peace and cooperation among their members.

    For this reason, when Mussolini came to power, she publicly accused fascism of training the youth in the brutalization of their nature, for which she had to go into exile. Living in Barcelona and the Netherlands until her return to Italy in 1947. She was a convinced feminist, which led her to participate in the Berlin and London Feminist Congresses.

    Several times a candidate for the Nobel Prize, she was convinced that children carry out their learning intuitively, unconsciously, until they reach consciousness. That path, according to Montessori, is presided over by joy. Her Catholicism transformed the heritage of his teachers, Jean Itard and Eduardo Séguin, until it became a personal legacy that presides over twenty thousand schools throughout the world, not only in nurseries, but also in primary and secondary schools.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

      Subscribe

      * indicates required
      / ( mm / dd )

      SourceEsther Peñas
      ViaBeleida Delgado
      Previous articleBuying Travel Insurance Abroad Made Easier with These 8 Tips
      Next articlePresident of Costa Rica Meets With the United States Secretary of State
      - Advertisement -

      LEAVE A REPLY

      Please enter your comment!
      Please enter your name here

      - Advertisement -

      Latest News

      NewsGuillermo Agudelo -

      President of Costa Rica Meets With the United States Secretary of State

      "We are united and I know the commitment of the president (Alvarado) to fight corruption and confront this, as...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      More Articles Like This

      Resonance Costa Rica: Leading the Way Towards a More Radical Human Transformation

      Culture & Lifestyle German Carias -
      Coronavirus, digital expansion, eco-sustainability and social disruption,
      Read more

      884 Same-Sex Couples Were Married During the First Year of Equal Marriage in Costa Rica

      Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
      On the verge of celebrating the first anniversary of the historic reform that recognized equal marriage in Costa Rica, a total of 884 same-sex...
      Read more

      Curiosities that Surround Mother’s Day

      Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
      After Christmas and Easter, Mother's Day is the most traditional celebration expected by all citizens around the world.
      Read more

      National Symbols of Costa Rica Travel the World

      Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
      Correos de Costa Rica (National Postal Service) put into circulation today in the world the postal issues of its series: “Towards the Bicentennial of Independence”.
      Read more
      - Advertisement -
      © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

      Language »