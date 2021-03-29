More
    Life Counts on You

    By TCRN STAFF
    Dear readers, I will begin by saying that this time I will talk about a tough topic that many do not want to face: Suicide.
    On different occasions, I have been surprised by news of people who decide that the best way to solve their existential problems is suicide.
    One way to understand this is to try to put yourself in their place, to pretend to know what was going on in their minds, their thoughts and feelings were to make that decision.
    What were their fears? What led you to that moment of despair? Was it an act of courage or cowardice for not facing the issue that they did not know how to resolve? Whatever the issue that led to this situation, suicide is not the best option. The mind makes you believe that there is no solution to problems, and you think that you are alone. You think that no other being has gone through what you are experiencing.
    Making decisions from fear can lead you to create other difficulties or irremediable situations. If you are in this situation it is necessary to ask for help. Imagine the following metaphor: on each side of your head, there are two little angels, one good and one bad.
    Each one is constantly saying what you should or should not do. The good little angel will help you have a happier life, while the bad one will be getting you into trouble or leading you to make mistakes. Becoming aware of what is happening inside will allow you to have a very beneficial life potential.
    Realizing what you want will give you the push to change your path to make your life that much easier.
    You will have the opportunity to get out of wrong programming, whether inherited or learned. You may make mistakes and have no experience, but this is not an obstacle to living in the present in search of your goal. By changing the way you think, you change the way you feel, act and there is new programming in your brain for a better life. Once you trust yourself and those around you, everything flows safely. The anguish, worries, or anxieties dissolve. You will begin to see and feel that your life is abundant and prosperous.
    I want to give a breath of hope to those who feel any doubt or uncertainty: trust yourself, trust that there is always a way out of every problem. Today I am sure that existential issues happen for a reason and we are here to solve them in the best way.
    Choose your path taking into account “Being and doing the best” for your benefit and that of others. God is counting on you. God is counting on me and all humanity.
    We must be kind to ourselves, learn to love, share, and support each other to accomplish this mission. Everything you do affects the existence of the other wherever they are because by resonance and vibration everything happens automatically.
    The world and I are counting on you.

    SourceINGRID G. MONTESINOS O.
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
