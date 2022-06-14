Let’s Walk Together To “Save the Soil” and Celebrate Father’s Day in Costa Rica

San José will be conducive to the walk that the Isha Foundation is organizing, so that everyone, in the company of parents, friends, and pets, children or alone, can become aware to save our dream…

This June 25th San José (Costa Rica), will be the scene for the world walk called “Save the Soil“, organized by the Isha Foundation, known in various countries for its creator Sadhguru, yogi, mystic, dedicated to increasing human consciousness.

From La Sabana, Avenida de las Américas will be the start of the walk, in the standard time of the center of North America, CR time, 09:00 – 12:00. In addition to having greater awareness to save the soil, Father’s Day will be celebrated, ensuring the future of our children.

About the event

Thousands of people in North America and Latin America, in more than 60 cities will be walking to raise awareness for Save the Soil. According to event organizers, the next decade is our chance to overcome the land crisis, and we can. Let’s walk together to save the soil!

For the Isha Foundation, 52% of the world’s arable land is degraded. More than 2 billion people suffer from nutritional imbalances; therefore, one tablespoon of soil contains more microbes than humans on the planet. Our future, the future of new generations, and the future of this planet largely depend on the health of the soil.

Why the initiative Save the Soil?

Save the Soil is a global initiative launched by Sadhguru to raise awareness of soil degradation and bring policies to safeguard soil health by increasing the organic content in soil to a minimum of 3-6% in all nations.

The Save the Soil movement aims to educate and raise awareness about soil extinction; advocate for policies to safeguard soil health and inspire more than 3.5 billion people to support these policies.

Save the Soil has garnered support from around the world, including Dr. Jane Goodall, Alice Waters, Rosario Dawson, Jelena Djokovic, Toni Garrn, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Tom Brady, Maluma, Jesse Williams, Tony Robbins, and Will. i .am, Brian Eno, Ed Begley, and more.

Who is Sadhguru?

Sadhguru is a global leader and visionary, known for the last 4 decades for his colossal initiatives to promote human well-being and global harmony. He warns that “by 2045 we will be producing 40% less food than we are producing now and our population will be 9.3 billion people. That’s not a world you want to live in. That is not a word you want to leave to your children.”

To raise awareness, Sadhguru has taken a 30,000km journey as a solo motorcyclist touring 24 countries in 100 days, which started on March 21st.

For more information visit: www.savesoil.org