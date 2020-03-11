Home
Jerhy Rivera: another Costa Rican Indigenous Leader Assassinated
Guillermo Agudelo
-
Modified date: March 10, 2020
After less than a year of the indigenous environmental leader Sergio Rojas having been killed, Costa Rica is struck again with the...
The Magnificent Tree Species of Costa Rica, Beautiful and Imposing
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 5, 2020
Costa Rica is a wonderful place surrounded by nature and peace throughout its territory. It is a...
If You Love Camping, Then Costa Rica Is The Place To Go!
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 3, 2020
Costa Rica is known worldwide for having amazing natural landscapes and ideal places for outdoor camping. That...
Officials Elected in 2020 Municipal Ballots Ready to Assume Challenges
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 3, 2020
This Sunday, the 2020 municipal elections were held throughout Costa Rica, timely elections where the Ticos were...
Denise Echeverría: "Renew San José And Leave A Legacy To Future Generations"
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 1, 2020
Denise Echeverría is a biologist and consultant, master in business, an expert in Management and Protection of...
Our Mood and Stress Levels Are Directly Associated To the Types of Foods We Eat
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 9, 2020
The type of nutrients we ingest in our foods is a decisive factor in our well-being, but...
Awareness
Frustration: An Ever-Present Aspect of Our Lives
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 9, 2020
Every human being sets goals in life, dreams of achieving great things. He visualizes in the majority of cases a future with...
Awareness
6 Tips On How You Can Take Control of Your Pap Smear
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 7, 2020
Consent at the Doctor’s Office. Consent and boundaries are the most important skills we can master. And this is no different at...
Health
Costa Rica Alert: Coronavirus, the world wants to wake up from this nightmare
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 7, 2020
The Covid-19 virus that started in late 2019 from Wuhan-China has become the worst nightmare for the...
Health
Adolescent Pregnancy: a Global Health Problem.
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 6, 2020
Underage pregnancy constitutes a great individual, family, social and public health issue, occurring in all social classes....
Discover the Best Places to Go Fishing in Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 16, 2020
Costa Rica has been positioning itself worldwide as the ideal fishing paradise. And it is that its...
Environment
Canyoning Group Found Natural Paradise in San Carlos
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 14, 2020
A waterfall of more than 140 meters and a canyon with giant-stone walls decorate an area never before dabbled by humans. The...
Sports & Games
The National Stadium: Costa Rica's Most Modern Sports Venue
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: January 22, 2020
The National Stadium of Costa Rica is an enclosure for multiple sports and administrative uses, being the main one for the practice of Football (soccer) by the National Selection and athletics competitions
Sports & Games
Costa Rica and Panamá Will Host the Women's U20 Soccer World Cup
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: January 6, 2020
Recently, it was known through an official FIFA statement that the countries of Costa Rica and Panamá will host the “Women's U20
Sports & Games
Get to Know about the Details of La Vuelta a Costa Rica 2019
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 17, 2019
From December 16 to 25, the 55th edition of the most important cycling competition that the country performs throughout the year will be held in Costa Rica
Create Your Own Mobile Office!
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 10, 2020
The business world and technological growth together join forces to create sources of employment, thus presenting quality work, offering opportunities through its...
Money
How to Avoid the Pattern Day Trader Rule
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 13, 2020
Investors who want to close out every position before the end of the session often wonder about...
Health
ICU Medical Invests US$ 13 Million in Costa Rican Operations
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: January 31, 2020
The worldwide leader in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications, ICU...
Money
Customer Acquisition As the Key to Business Success
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: January 13, 2020
The most important person in companies is, and will always be, the customer. It depends on the sustainability and growth of every business organization
Money
Are You Using Your Credit Cards Properly?
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 16, 2019
The correct use that should be given to credit cards depends on the level of responsibility we have with the management of our finances
Discover Why 1.3 million Americans Traveled to Costa Rica In 2019
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 7, 2020
According to recent data published by the Government of Costa Rica, it was known that 3.1 million...
Travel
Archaeological and Historical “Ruins” Tourism, an Interesting Option When Coming To Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 4, 2020
There is a certain type of tourism that some people are inclined to enjoy, that is, “visiting...
Travel
Meet San Lucas Island and Its Rich Historical Legacy
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 4, 2020
San Lucas Island is located off the Pacific coast, in the Gulf of Nicoya. It belongs to...
Environment
Tortuguero National Park: Costa Rica’s Amazon
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 3, 2020
Costa Rica is one of the best destinations in the world to enjoy nature. This small country is internationally known for being...
Travel
7 Places for Wellness Tourism in Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 2, 2020
"Wellness Tourism" focuses on achieving a balance between body and mind. Where the vacationers experience a transformation...
The Arrival of Jews to Costa Rica: A Rich Cultural Heritage
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 9, 2020
Many have been the colonies of different countries that have expanded throughout the world, motivated by different circumstances; the most marked being...
Culture & Lifestyle
Parable #5: Choosing an Instrument
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 7, 2020
(This week is the fifth installment of the book, “The Band Director’s Lessons About Life”, which TCRN is publishing as a series...
Culture & Lifestyle
The Important Art of Being a Good “Conversationalist”
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 4, 2020
When we are good conversationalists we find anywhere we go the ease of expressing ourselves, to start a conversation with anyone, even...
Culture & Lifestyle
Parable #4: It Doesn’t Matter What You Know Right Now
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 1, 2020
(This week is the seventh installment of the book, “The Band Director’s Lessons About Life”, which TCRN is publishing as a series...
Culture & Lifestyle
Lorenzo “Lencho” Salazar, Cultural Legend of Our Costa Rican Folklore
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 29, 2020
Possibly San Roque de Naranjo must have been a small town of gentle peasants, at the beginning...
Create Your Own Mobile Office!
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 10, 2020
The business world and technological growth together join forces to create sources of employment, thus presenting quality work, offering opportunities through its...
Science & Technology
A New App Created By a Talented Costa Rican Allows You to Find Your Missing Pet with Better Results
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 5, 2020
A talented young Costa Rican, Jonathan Martinez, from Santa Ana, recently created a website with the intention...
Science & Technology
Main technological trends for 2020.
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 28, 2020
Technology has changed the world in many ways in recent decades and it could be said that...
Science & Technology
The Internet’s Ever-Growing Influence In Our Social Life, Positive and Negative Aspects
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 24, 2020
The influence that the Internet has had in our lives is really deep; it has managed to...
Science & Technology
Costa Rican Student Builds His First Liquid Fuel Rocket Engine
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 16, 2020
A Costa Rican student at Purdue University, in the United States, was recognized by his university for building the first liquid-fuel rocket...
