Increase of ¢ 16 in Liter of Super Gasoline in Costa Rica Will Apply Next Week

The Regulatory Authority of Public Services (Aresep) approved this past Friday a new increase in the price of fuels in Costa Rica. This is an increase of ¢ 16 in each liter of super gasoline and ¢ 14 in the regular plus. In the case of diesel, the increase that will be applied will be ¢ 4.

The upward trend in the price of hydrocarbons has been maintained since the beginning of the year. According to the records, super gasoline has had eight increases and one reduction (of ¢ 1); the regular plus has had seven increases and two reductions (of ¢ 11 and ¢ 4) and the diesel registers eight increases and two reductions (of ¢ 18 and ¢ 1).

Most of the adjustments are due to the monthly requests made by the Costa Rican Petroleum Refinery (Recope), in addition to fuel taxes and a request for an increase from fuel vendors. With the approved adjustment requested last Friday, July 9 and approved this Friday, July 23, the prices would be as follows:

A liter of super gasoline will go from ¢ 733 to ¢ 749

Liter of regular gasoline plus will go from ¢ 711 to ¢ 725

Liter of diesel will go from ¢ 593 to ¢ 597

External factors

According to Recope, the new increase that will take effect next week corresponds to external factors, one of which is the international price of fuel barrels is increasing. They point out that Super and Plus 91 gasoline have increased around 4% in June, while diesel 1%.

The second variant that is taken into account is the exchange rate, they ensure that they have a record of $ 0.84 rise in the US dollar. The same explanation was expressed by Aresep this Friday.

“The upward trend in the international price of products imported by Costa Rica, as well as the increase in the exchange rate are the two variables that explain the extraordinary adjustment in the price of fuels for the month of July.

“In this regard, the Regulatory Authority, once the public consultation process was completed, resolved the request for extraordinary fuel adjustment presented by Recope,” said Aresep’s Energy Intendant, Mario Mora.

This new approved increase will take effect next week, one day after the Aresep resolution is published in the Official Gazette La Gaceta.