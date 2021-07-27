More
    Search
    Top Local Destinations
    Updated:

    Hermosa Is the First Accessible Beach in the Brunca Region

    Working on the creation of inclusive and accessible beaches

    By TCRN STAFF
    8
    0

    Must Read

    Top Local DestinationsTCRN STAFF -

    Hermosa Is the First Accessible Beach in the Brunca Region

    With the implementation of 1 walkway, 1 loading trolley and 2 amphibious chairs, Hermosa in Osa, became, this past...
    Read more
    MoneyTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica’s Exports Exceeded US$ 7.106 Million in the First Semester of 2021

    Costa Rica’s exports in the first half of 2021 registered a year-on-year growth of 26%, the highest in the...
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Front Labeling of Foods Would Generate a Healthier Environment in Costa Rica

    The frontal warning labeling on prepackaged foods is a strategy implemented by many countries, to inform the population about...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    With the implementation of 1 walkway, 1 loading trolley and 2 amphibious chairs, Hermosa in Osa, became, this past week, the first accessible beach for people with disabilities in the Brunca Region.

    The project was executed by the Cantonal Council for Inter-institutional Coordination led by the Municipality of Osa and had the support of the National Council of People with Disabilities (Conapdis), the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), and the Costa Rican Accessible Tourism Network.

    TIP: Get updates on upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on what's happening around you! Click here.

    The Network donated the catwalk that consists of a retractable mat, made with 100% recyclable plastic rulers and 6 panels that can be joined together, valued at US$ 500 each.

    “We work on the creation of inclusive and accessible beaches, with the aim of creating a modern and humane canton, which allows social inclusion and citizen participation, under the precept of improving the quality of life”, said the deputy mayor of Osa, Yanina Chaverri.

    Seeking economic reactivation and the right to tourism

    The United Nations (UN) World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) points out that accessible tourism opens up more income and development options for local and national economic reactivation.

    This is precisely what this project in Osa aims to do, in addition to respecting the right to tourism, sports and recreation for people with disabilities. “Costa Rica is once again at the forefront with the inauguration of this first accessible beach in the Brunca Region, allowing a significant improvement in the tourist experience and the enjoyment of the sea for people with disabilities and their families; a sustainable destination must also be accessible”, stated Alberto López, ICT general manager.

    Within the framework of the agreement signed between the Municipality of Osa and the Costa Rican Accessible Tourism Network, the personnel who will provide the service on the handling and maintenance of the walkway will be trained. The structure will be placed and removed every day by the lifeguards, in order to keep them in the best conditions.

    Resonance Costa Rica

    Get Updates On Upcoming Retreats & Events in Costa Rica

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With Upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceMarianela Sanabria
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleCosta Rica’s Exports Exceeded US$ 7.106 Million in the First Semester of 2021
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Top Local DestinationsTCRN STAFF -

    Hermosa Is the First Accessible Beach in the Brunca Region

    With the implementation of 1 walkway, 1 loading trolley and 2 amphibious chairs, Hermosa in Osa, became, this past...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    The Best Places to Go Camping in Costa Rica

    Top Local Destinations TCRN STAFF -
    In Costa Rica, there are many places to go camping. Here we mention some that stand out among the best: Finca La Lucha Located in the...
    Read more

    Two Historic Prisons: San Lucas and Alcatraz Are Now Officially Considered “Sister Islands”

    Top Local Destinations TCRN STAFF -
    The governments of the United States and Costa Rica today signed a cooperation agreement that unites two protected national parks of both countries and...
    Read more

    Visit Alajuela And Discover An Ideal Place For Bird Watching

    Top Local Destinations TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica is a country recognized for being a paradise for bird watching lovers. In search of exploiting that attribute and especially that of...
    Read more

    To the Costa Rican Pacific through Acosta, Without Tolls or Traffic Jams

    Top Local Destinations TCRN STAFF -
    If in the world all roads lead to Rome, in Costa Rica more than one can bring us closer to the beauties of our...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Interested in Upcoming Retreats & Events in Costa Rica? Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Get Updates.

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERand get updates on Costa Rican Retreats & Events.