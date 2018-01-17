It may be not-so-big a country, but Costa Rica boasts an attractive landscape that brings in tourists from all across the globe. And did you know that the name “Costa Rica” is actually Spanish for “Rich Coast?” That gives you a good idea of what to expect when you get there. First, you get a good road trip planner with stops.

But how do you choose the best road trip, planner? What do you look for when making the perfect choice? Below are the most basic and credible factors to guide you through the selection process:

It Should Be A Great Road Trip Planner With Stops

You’re definitely not traveling all the way to Costa Rica just to crisscross the country the whole time with no stops. You need places to stay at night and other cool places to visit during your road trip. That is why your choice for a road trip planner should have stopped. Also, such a road trip planner with stops should come up with the most appropriate route with the best weather conditions and terrain suitable for road travel.

In fact, the sites to visit should be mapped out on an express route so you do not have to keep going back and forth in the same area. That way, you save both time and fuel money. Some of the loveliest tourist attractions in the country include Foundation Jaguar Rescue Center, Playa Biesanz, Tabacon Hot Springs, La Fortuna Waterfall, La Paz Waterfall Gardens, Baldi Hot Springs, Tortuguero National Park, and the Poas Volcano.

It Should Make Finding Attraction Sites And Make Reservations Easy

If you’re looking for a road trip planner with stops, the one thing you cannot afford to ignore is its reliability in suggesting the best and most affordable hotels and restaurants on your given route. A good planner lets you know about the various nice and safe neighborhoods to stop at as well as the nearest tourist attractions to visit.

Such good hotels should be near major roads and shopping centers. The cool cities in Costa Rica include Monteverde, Cartago, San Jose, Tortuguero, Tamarindo, and La Fortuna de San Carlos.

It Should Have Excellent And Credible Customer Support

If you chose a road trip planner with stops that have no customer support, you will not be getting much value for your money. A road trip planner should have a good customer service policy. They should be reachable by phone and be in a position to help out in case of some unforeseen shortcomings like mix-ups in hotel reservations or language barriers.

Also, you do not need a road trip planner that does not live up to their promises. The last thing you want is to show up at a reserved hotel and get charged double of what was initially advertised. That is a gross breach of trust, and you really do not need that. To ascertain the credibility of a road trip planner service, you can check online for reviews or ask around for recommendations.

Going for a mind-blowing road trip to Costa Rica is great, but that does not dull the fact that it is of most supreme importance to first find the best road trip planner with stops before you go out there. Carrying out such due diligence ensures that you fully enjoy your trip with no hiccups or regrets. All you want is the best experience, right?