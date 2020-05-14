Home
Home
News
Economy
Free Trade Zones: Employment Generators to Cope with the Impact of COVID-19
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: May 12, 2020
Costa Rica's reaction to the COVID-19 health emergency has been recognized as a worldwide success story. The country has been able to...
Education
7-Year-Old Boy Helps Buy Computer for His Schoolmate
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: May 11, 2020
Gabriel Solís is a 1st-grade boy at the Monterrey School, in San Pedro de Montes de Oca. After several weeks of not...
News
Happy Mother’s Day
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: May 10, 2020
Learn about the story behind this date in the US and Costa Rica
News
Costa Rican Support for Democracy Reaches Highest Level in 33 Years
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: May 9, 2020
Citizens closed ranks with democracy to battle the Coronavirus pandemic; the image of public institutions also improved...
News
Costa Rican Government Guarantees Rice Supply For All The Population During The Coronavirus Crisis
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: May 8, 2020
In response to the COVID-19 emergency, the Government of Costa Rica has taken steps to allow the import of 50,012 metric tons of rice
World News
Health News
Health
Take Advantage of This Quarantine to Get Fit by Doing Physical Activity at Home
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: May 14, 2020
We cannot leave home during this quarantine, much less go to the gym or jog. But we...
Health
How a Pregnancy Should be Cared for During Quarantine
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: May 9, 2020
Recommendations during a quarantine for a pregnancy largely coincide with suggestions to the rest of the population, but includes certain special care of a different nature
Health
Simple Tips to Overcome Depression and Get on With Your Life
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: May 13, 2020
Many people do not know how to deal with crippling mental conditions, such as anxiety, stress, depression,...
Health
Essential Foods That Can Not be Absent from Your Kitchen during This Quarantine
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: May 14, 2020
Seeing essential foods in your fridge and kitchen cabinets during these times will give you peace...
Health
Learn 3 Deep Breathing Techniques to Calm Anxiety
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: May 14, 2020
Breathing to Calm Anxiety With the hustle and speed with which the world moves today, it is difficult...
Environmental News
Sports News
Sports & Games
Costa Rica Commemorates National Sport and Physical Activity Day
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 29, 2020
Every March 30th, Costa Rica celebrates the “National Sport and Physical Activity Day”, established by law on...
Sports & Games
Cycling In Costa Rica. Enjoy Practicing This Lifestyle
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 24, 2020
Cycling is a sport that is booming and more and more people are choosing to make it...
Sports & Games
Keylor Navas, a Notable Costa Rican Football Player
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 19, 2020
Keylor Antonio Navas Gamboa, better known as Keylor Navas, is a soccer player born in San Isidro,...
Sports & Games
Meet the ‘Tico’ Athletes Qualified to Tokyo 2020!
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 13, 2020
There are only a few months left before the 32nd edition of the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo. And so...
Sports & Games
Venturesome Games in Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 13, 2020
As one of the tourist hotspots in Central America, Costa Rica has a great deal to attract...
Economy
Money
Economy
Costa Rica Exports Processed Products such as Tropical Fruits and Green Coffee to Dubai
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 19, 2020
Although it sounds like an idyllic and distant destination, Costa Rica seeks to make its way to export to the United Arab...
Money
Create Your Own Mobile Office!
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 10, 2020
The business world and technological growth together join forces to create sources of employment, thus presenting quality work, offering opportunities through its...
Money
How to Avoid the Pattern Day Trader Rule
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 13, 2020
Investors who want to close out every position before the end of the session often wonder about...
Health
ICU Medical Invests US$ 13 Million in Costa Rican Operations
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: January 31, 2020
The worldwide leader in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications, ICU...
Money
Customer Acquisition As the Key to Business Success
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: January 13, 2020
The most important person in companies is, and will always be, the customer. It depends on the sustainability and growth of every business organization
Travel
Travel
Discover 5 Beautiful Little Known Beaches in Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: May 8, 2020
Costa Rica is known worldwide as a paradise destination thanks to its beautiful biodiversity. In this article,...
Economy
ICT Presents New Roadmap for Tourism Industry Recovery
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: May 8, 2020
Taking advantage of an unprecedented national advertising campaign and with actions aimed at reducing prices for the final consumer. In this way,...
News
ICT Plans to Reactivate National Tourism through an “Unprecedented” Advertising Campaign
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: May 6, 2020
Through an “unprecedented” advertising campaign, the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) plans to reactivate the country's tourism sector, one of the most...
Travel
Costa Rica Is In The Mind Of Tourist All Around The World
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: May 7, 2020
Costa Rica has earned with decades of work a highly respected place in the world as a tourist destination that we must take care
Travel
IATA Will Release New Protocol for Airplane Travels
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: May 3, 2020
One of the criteria and/or scenarios that generate the most fear or unknowns, once the impact of the coronavirus begins to decrease,...
Lifestyle
Culture & Lifestyle
Reduce Stress and Anxiety with the Help of Tai Chi
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: May 9, 2020
Tai Chi or Tai Chi Chuan is a martial art practiced by millions of people around the world due to the multiple benefits it offers, both physically and mentally
Culture & Lifestyle
Letters From the Soul, Jorge Debravo, Icon of Costa Rican Literature
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: May 11, 2020
Jorge Debravo Jorge Debravo is a Costa Rican poet considered one of the most widely read and revered...
Culture & Lifestyle
Folk Legend of Costa Rica Devil Chingo Cultural Expression.
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: May 7, 2020
"El Diablo Chingo" (the Chingo Devil), also called Chingo Negro, is a character from a Costa Rican...
Culture & Lifestyle
Indigenous Kings of Talamanca from the 19th Century
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: May 7, 2020
Costa Rica apart from its great natural beauty is a country full of Culture and History. Here...
Culture & Lifestyle
The Ngäbe Ethnic Group, a Shared Culture between Costa Rica and Panama
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: May 7, 2020
The Ngäbe-Guaymíes, inhabit several indigenous reserves in the southern part of Costa Rica, especially on the border...
More
Awareness
Health
Science & Tech
Science & Technology
Laura Eisenhower Launches An Ultimatum To The Elite That Enslaves Humanity
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: May 8, 2020
Laura Eisenhower is the great-granddaughter of the former US President Dwight D. Eisenhower, known to make a pact with aliens
Science & Technology
Facebook Live: A Technological Tool against COVID-19 With a View to the Future
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: May 9, 2020
We all know the efficiency of different technological tools that society has today, are having in these...
Science & Technology
5G Entry to Costa Rica Delayed Due to COVID-19, ICE Confirms
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: May 5, 2020
The Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE) confirmed that the entry of 5G technology to the country is suffering delays due to the...
Science & Technology
Comet Atlas Will Pass In May And Shine Bright As The Moon
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 25, 2020
Comet Atlas will pass close to Earth in May and will be a stellar show. It is...
Science & Technology
“BabyCenter”: an Excellent App for Pregnant Women
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 15, 2020
“BabyCenter” is an app designed to help pregnant women enjoy those special nine months of their lives....
Opinion
Reviews
