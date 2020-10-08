More
    Findings at Castella are not Pre-Columbian Pieces, but an Old Road

    Fideicomiso Ruta 1 asked the National Museum to allow them to "free the area" to continue with the work

    By TCRN STAFF
    The analysis of an archaeologist concludes that what was found during the construction works of the Castella connector on route 1 does not correspond to pre-Columbian pieces, but to an old road used by a dairy farm.

    This was determined in the study carried out, which means that the stones found do not require any type of special treatment or protection, as had been determined by the experts of the National Museum, who even ordered the suspension of the works close to the alleged ” archaeological find ”, which remains “cordoned off”.

    “Originally it was thought to be an archaeological find and with instructions from the National Museum, the Trust hired an archaeologist to make an assessment of the situation. First, to identify or verify if it was an archaeological find and if so, establish the way in which that archaeological structure that had been found should be recovered or protected.

    “The situation that arose, from the evaluation carried out by the archaeologist, is that it is actually an old cart road built with macadam of river stones that was made for a dairy farm and therefore it is not an archaeological structure, but rather an old road that does not require any type of treatment from the point of view of the regulations that govern the subject of archaeological finds,”explained the engineer in charge of the Route 1 Trust, Hadda Muñoz, during the transmission of the third rendering of accounts on the San José – San Ramón expansion project, held this past week.

    The engineer, who did not reveal the name of the archaeologist hired for the analysis, said that they had already sent the results of the study to the authorities of the National Museum to ensure that they continue to work on the two lands “cordoned off” by the alleged find.”We are waiting for the National Archaeological Commission to free us those lands, and at least in the National Museum they are informed that the situation is not about a find, but about an old road that does not require treatment,” added Muñoz , who added that they are only waiting for “the area where they ordered the suspension of work to be released.”

    Protocols were activated

    When the discovery was announced (at the beginning of the previous August) it was indicated that the authorities had activated the protocols established in Law No. 6703 “Law on National Archaeological Heritage”.

    The supposed “archaeological find” that turned out to be an old road, and was located during the construction works of the so-called Castella connector, a step that will soon allow a direct connection to Route 1 with Barreal de Heredia.

    This is one of the so-called Impossible Works (OBIS) that allow to intervene specific “bottleneck” points while waiting for the comprehensive expansion of the San José – San Ramón highway.In the case of the works in Castella, they are 30 percent complete and it is expected to be ready in May 2021. Its value is $ 2.9 million.

