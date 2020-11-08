More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    “Feedback”: the key to Motivating at Work

    By TCRN STAFF
    4
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    “Feedback”: the key to Motivating at Work

    From childhood, we learn to behave in accordance with how elders respond to our actions. We expect...
    Read more
    EntertainmentTCRN STAFF -

    Nicaraguan Filmmaker Exposes Costa Rica’s Racial Inequalities in Documentary

    Seven years have passed since Gabriel Serra shot his first film, La...
    Read more
    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Fully Opens Air Operations After 3 Months Of Gradual Opening

    The opening of the Costa Rican air border to all the countries of the world starting this Sunday - three weeks before the start of the high season - is accompanied by a vertiginous interest of the airlines for the destination
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    From childhood, we learn to behave in accordance with how elders respond to our actions. We expect positive or negative feedback to continue advancing in one way or another and also to build our own image and self-esteem. Likewise, in Companies we need to find an answer, a feedback to our work that allows us to improve performance and know the impact that our effort has.

    The objective of giving feedback to the people who make up a corporation is to raise their motivation and, therefore, optimize results. And that is achieved by offering emotional care. Some companies incorporate feedback as one more procedure, with strict assessment of competencies. It should not be forgotten that all human action is governed by emotions, and that is why they are the first thing we must take into account if we want to build a successful organization.

    Good feedback
    People expect comments, advice, congratulations and thanks on their work. Recognition can be public, private, entail a promotion, job benefits or an economic incentive. When a company is satisfied with an employee it has to make it explicit, with words of thanks first and with actions later. In this way, performance is enhanced and the sense of belonging is increased.

    Feedback is never negative
    Sometimes you have to say that things are not as would be desirable. But you have to know how to say it. It is not about criticism, but about looking for solutions to processes that do not work or achieving changes in a performance. In such cases, it is important to arrange a private meeting with the person whose attitude we want to change.

    You have to identify the problem and limit yourself to the concrete, do not bring up issues from the past or collaterals that are not relevant. In addition, it is convenient to talk about proven data, not assumptions, and not attack the individual, just try to refer to the facts in an assertive way.
    For example, not to say “you always deliver late”, but “the work was not on time and that has caused …”. Explain what the problem is, how it affects the company, what we can do to prevent it from happening again, and make sure it is clear. And another thing: when you have to give negative feedback, insert some positive aspect of the person.

    Reciprocity
    We should all be open to others telling us what they think of our work. Feedback is not from top to bottom, nor the other way around. It must be multidirectional. On the other hand, companies face stressful situations every day that force them to make risky decisions, face constant changes and manage stressful conflicts.

    To know if they are steering the wheel in the right direction, they also need to collect feedback from their customers. Listening is essential to implement measures that allow us to be more competitive.

    A study by Gallup, the American analytics company, published in 2019, revealed that among the main reasons for leaving a job is not feeling valued. In the same vein, the InfoJobs Employment Barometer report reveals that the second cause of concern among workers is the lack of recognition: no less than 67.5% of those surveyed admit that they feel unmotivated, away from their company because of this; only half a point below job insecurity.

    Recognition is like a pat on the heart, an emotional caress that reinforces the bond of employees with their companies; it has a very low cost and a very high profit. Let’s be attentive to offer it.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceEstrella Flores Carretero
    Via Beleida Delgado
    Previous articleNicaraguan Filmmaker Exposes Costa Rica’s Racial Inequalities in Documentary
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    “Feedback”: the key to Motivating at Work

    From childhood, we learn to behave in accordance with how elders respond to our actions. We expect...
    Read more
    Entertainment

    Nicaraguan Filmmaker Exposes Costa Rica’s Racial Inequalities in Documentary

    TCRN STAFF -
    Seven years have passed since Gabriel Serra shot his first film, La Parka, which earned him the...
    Read more
    Travel

    Costa Rica Fully Opens Air Operations After 3 Months Of Gradual Opening

    TCRN STAFF -
    The opening of the Costa Rican air border to all the countries of the world starting this Sunday - three weeks before the start of the high season - is accompanied by a vertiginous interest of the airlines for the destination
    Read more
    News

    Costa Rica: Promoting registration of products for the Cannabis and Hemp industry

    TCRN STAFF -
    The production and commercialization of derivatives of Cannabis and Hemp are taking their first steps in Costa Rica
    Read more
    Health

    Poor Nutrition in School-aged Children can Contribute to a Marked Reduction in Height

    TCRN STAFF -
    It's not just a genetic issue: poor nutrition in school-age children can contribute to an average 20cm...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Costa Rica: Promoting registration of products for the Cannabis and Hemp industry

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The production and commercialization of derivatives of Cannabis and Hemp are taking their first steps in Costa Rica
    Read more

    Costa Rican National Emergency Commission declared Red Alert in the Pacific Cantons due to the effects of Tropical Storm Eta

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The National Emergency Commission (CNE) declared a red alert for the cantons of Corredores and Coto Brus, in the province of Puntarenas,...
    Read more

    Young Ticos who live in Rural Areas can opt for Scholarships granted by Cenfotec University

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Young people between the ages of 18 and 25 -and who live in rural areas- will be able to opt for scholarships...
    Read more

    Costa Rica’s Land Borders Reopen for Foreign Residents

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The Costa Rican land borders were reopened this November 1st for foreigners who have legal permanence in...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »