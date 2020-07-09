More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Establishing Alliances with the Private Sector to Save Resources in the Costa Rican Social Security Fund, suggests Union of Commercial Chambers

    By Beleida Delgado
    0
    0

    Must Read

    NewsBeleida Delgado -

    Establishing Alliances with the Private Sector to Save Resources in the Costa Rican Social Security Fund, suggests Union of Commercial Chambers

    Seek public-private partnerships with companies capable of providing medical services at a reduced cost and establishing new...
    Read more
    AwarenessTCRN STAFF -

    Stronger measures will be taken against contempt of social quarantine standards

    Public Security Minister Michael Soto said that they are already coordinating with...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Bureaucratic Red Tape Seriously Delays Major Public Works in Costa Rica

    The Minister of Public Works and Transport (MOPT), Rodolfo Méndez, has made serious observations to the mechanism that is used in expropriating land for infrastructure works
    Read more
    Beleida Delgado


    Seek public-private partnerships with companies capable of providing medical services at a reduced cost and establishing new medical contracts, are proposals made by the Union of Commercial Chambers (UCCAEP) to the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) to generate savings during this Coronavirus crisis.
    And it is that those suggestions are given because, approximately ₡ 640 billion would be the impact to the CCSS by the end of 2020, with the loss of income and growth of spending to address the Pandemic, by estimates of the same entity. The institution should aims to work with the private sector, despite the wrong perception that this might entail, according to Álvaro Sáenz, president of UCCAEP.
    “The outsourcing of services is not privatization and we must move away from that ideological ghost. The social peace of our country rests on institutions such as the CCSS, hence the importance of seeking its strengthening through innovative schemes,” said Sáenz.
    Among the areas where resources could be saved is in personnel, executing a single salary. Another aspect is to contemplate broadening the base of contributors, by allowing the worker to insure himself for the hours actually worked, to reform the regulations for the independent worker so that it is easier and more attractive for these professionals to enroll. And of course, investments in hospital construction, yes, is an expense that must be maintained, is added by the UCCAEP spokesperson.

    Previous articleStronger measures will be taken against contempt of social quarantine standards
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsBeleida Delgado -

    Establishing Alliances with the Private Sector to Save Resources in the Costa Rican Social Security Fund, suggests Union of Commercial Chambers

    Seek public-private partnerships with companies capable of providing medical services at a reduced cost and establishing new...
    Read more
    Awareness

    Stronger measures will be taken against contempt of social quarantine standards

    TCRN STAFF -
    Public Security Minister Michael Soto said that they are already coordinating with the Judiciary to carry out...
    Read more
    News

    Bureaucratic Red Tape Seriously Delays Major Public Works in Costa Rica

    TCRN STAFF -
    The Minister of Public Works and Transport (MOPT), Rodolfo Méndez, has made serious observations to the mechanism that is used in expropriating land for infrastructure works
    Read more
    Economy

    More Than 139,000 Citizens Are Still Waiting to Receive the “Bono Proteger”

    TCRN STAFF -
    To date 139,100 Costa Ricans have been waiting for the “Bono Proteger” for three months (from April),...
    Read more
    News

    Costa Rican Singer Jenny Castillo Died

    Beleida Delgado -
    Jenny Castillo, who was well known in the music world in the 80s and 90s, died this...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Bureaucratic Red Tape Seriously Delays Major Public Works in Costa Rica

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The Minister of Public Works and Transport (MOPT), Rodolfo Méndez, has made serious observations to the mechanism that is used in expropriating land for infrastructure works
    Read more

    Costa Rican Singer Jenny Castillo Died

    News Beleida Delgado -
    Jenny Castillo, who was well known in the music world in the 80s and 90s, died this...
    Read more

    Resonance and Coworking as an Alternative after the Covid-19 Crisis

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Companies and employees worldwide increasingly have been opening their eyes to the many benefits of the coworking...
    Read more

    Restaurants and Sodas in Costa Rica Very Hard Hit by the Coronavirus Pandemic

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The new vehicle and commercial restrictions, that took effect from this past weekend, complicate the situation of economic recovery in the service sector
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »