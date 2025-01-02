With the arrival of the vacation season, thousands of people are preparing to enjoy the beaches. However, authorities have issued a series of key recommendations to ensure the safety of vacationers and avoid economic sanctions. These measures are especially relevant due to the current weather conditions, characterized by strong winds.

Precautions for water activities

The responsible use of boats and jet skis is one of the main concerns. Authorities have stressed the importance of following these guidelines:

Mandatory life jackets: All persons engaged in water activities must wear life jackets at all times.

Regulated tours: Before embarking on any tour, it is vital to verify that the company has the corresponding permits to operate.

Distance between jet skis and bathers: Jet ski drivers must keep at least 50 meters away from people in the water and 30 meters from other boats.

Age restrictions: Children under 16 years of age are not allowed to drive jet skis, a measure aimed at avoiding accidents in crowded areas.

Vehicle restrictions on beaches

Another important warning is the prohibition of vehicles entering the beaches. This practice, which may seem harmless to some, is sanctioned by law. Fines for those who violate this regulation amount to ₡61,000. In addition, these actions pose a risk to the safety of people and the marine ecosystem.

Additional recommendations

High wind conditions at this time of the year increase the risks in aquatic activities. Therefore, vacationers are advised to be attentive to weather reports and follow the instructions of local authorities.

