More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Dispose of Medicines Correctly and Prevent Them from Polluting the Environment

    Expert recommends disposing of drugs through a drug return program in communities, municipalities, universities or private collection centers

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    3
    0

    Must Read

    Guillermo Agudelohttps://thecostaricanews.com
    I was born in Colombia, I come from humble parents but with good habits and love for God. I had the great opportunity to grow up with a special aunt in my life, she took me to live in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. I grew up there, I studied at Lehi High and then I started studying at BYU. In the year 2000 I returned to my land and obtained the title of Bachelor in Education Mension integral

    Did you know that when a medical treatment is finished, your containers should not go to the common garbage? Like leftover drugs or expired pills, the glass bottles, aluminum foil or cardboard boxes that wrap them must be disposed of properly.

    By improperly disposing of drugs, they could reach water sources and soils, where environmental bacteria could adapt, develop defense mechanisms and proliferate in the environment. This would lead to a decrease in effective treatment options to treat diseases caused by these bacteria.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Environmental impact

    “We cannot ignore the environmental impact, since if the drugs are discarded through the pipeline, traces of them can eventually reach the environment and affect ecosystems. Likewise, if we dispose of them in the common garbage, they could be ingested by a person who does not require them and end up causing harm or being used for smuggling,” explained Gina Gutiérrez, Roche’s pharmacist and quality coordinator.

    According to the expert, the most advisable way to dispose of a medicine correctly is to find a return program; some of these already exist in some communities, municipalities and universities; as well as special private collection centers where people can take them and dispose of them in the best way.

    Importance of correct storage

    Gutiérrez explained that providing adequate storage for drugs is also important. “They should always be kept in a cool, dry place and away from direct light or sources of heat, following the recommended storage conditions, since there are medicines that may need to be stored in the refrigerator in cold conditions. In addition, it is important to keep them out of the reach of children, since they often find pills on the ground, in a purse or in a diaper bag, “he explained.

    He recommended keeping them as far as possible in their original container and with their label, to ensure that all the necessary information to make good use of it can always be at hand, such as the dose, recommended storage conditions, among others.

    “It is important to remember that the expiration dates of the medications must be verified, since in this way you can ensure that the product you are consuming is safe and effective. In addition, it is recommended to make an inventory, from time to time, of the available drugs to identify which ones should be discarded and which ones are in adequate condition ”, concluded the pharmacist.

    Resonance Costa Rica

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleFive Keys to the Well-Being of Children
    Next articleAre Dental Implants Cheaper in Costa Rica?
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Indigenous Women Propose Inclusive System to Conserve Forests in Costa Rica (Part 1)

    In the extreme southeast of Costa Rica rises a mountain range still covered in green, whose seams are woven by the water.
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER