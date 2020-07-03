Deputy Roberto Thompson of the National Liberation Party presented a bill under file No. 21,941 that aims to transfer the holidays of 2020 and 2021 to Monday’s. This idea was born to strengthen and reactivate the economic activity of the national tourism sector severely affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic, with the aim that Costa Ricans have long weekends and can take advantage of them.

Initially, the project aimed to move the holidays to Friday’s, but the tourism sector recommended that the measure would be better effective on Monday’s since many people work on Saturdays.

‘’We need to strengthen and reactivate the economic activity of the national tourism sector (that until a few months ago, gave direct employment to 211,000 people), severely affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic, which affects not only Costa Rica but all the world economies,’’ said Thompson.

With this, 16 national holiday dates will now be moved to the next Monday’s in the Calendar, for the remainder of 2020 and until 2024. The holidays that will be moved to Monday will only be those that fall during the week, the weekends holidays will not apply to be enjoyed on a Monday.

Specifically, the holidays moved would be the following:

July 25, August 15, September 15 and December 1, 2020; May 1, July 25, September 15 and December 1, 2021; September 15 and December 1, 2022; April 11, July 25 and August 15, 2023; and April 11, July 25 and August 15, 2024.

The project was approved with the unanimous support of 49 deputies and its second debate was agreed for next Thursday, July 2.