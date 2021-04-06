More
    Search
    Science & Technology
    Updated:

    Data from Almost 1.4 million Costa Rican Facebook Users are Filtered

    Phone numbers, full name, date of birth and email addresses have been leaked

    By TCRN STAFF
    9
    0

    Must Read

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Easter is Over! Review Here the Upcoming Legal Holidays in Costa Rica

    Now it will be until next Sunday, April 11th, when there is a new holiday, which is mandatory double...
    Read more
    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    Data from Almost 1.4 million Costa Rican Facebook Users are Filtered

    Data on more than 500 million Facebook users from a 2019 leak, including email addresses and phone numbers, were...
    Read more
    Real EstateTCRN STAFF -

    Foreigners are Buying Vacation Homes in Costa Rica as Properties to Live in Permanently: What are the Reasons?

    With median prices coming down around high-end homes in Costa Rica, some foreign buyers have chosen to remain as renters in their hometowns and purchase a vacation property in the Land of Pure Life
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Data on more than 500 million Facebook users from a 2019 leak, including email addresses and phone numbers, were posted on a hacker forum, this was reported Saturday, confirming information from cyber crime experts.

    “The records of 533 million Facebook accounts have just been disclosed for free,” tweeted Alon Gal, technical director of the Hudson Rock cybercrime agency Saturday morning, criticizing Facebook’s “utter negligence.”

    Costa Rican’s accounts


    In the case of Costa Rica, the data breach would have affected 1,464,002 accounts, whose personal information is now available on the internet, according to Alon Gal, director of technology at the cybercrime intelligence firm Hudson Rock, on Twitter.

    Experts say it was able to verify that some leaked phone numbers still belonged to the owners of the affected Facebook accounts. This data includes phone number, full name, date of birth and, for some accounts, email address. Malicious people “will surely use this information for scams, hacking and marketing,” said the cybercrime expert.

    Not the first time


    This is not the first time that data from millions of users of the world’s leading social network, which has almost 2.8 billion monthly users, has been put online. Revealed in 2018, the Cambridge Analytica scandal, a British firm that captured the personal data of tens of millions of Facebook users for political propaganda purposes, had tarnished the social network’s reputation on data privacy.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleForeigners are Buying Vacation Homes in Costa Rica as Properties to Live in Permanently: What are the Reasons?
    Next articleEaster is Over! Review Here the Upcoming Legal Holidays in Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Easter is Over! Review Here the Upcoming Legal Holidays in Costa Rica

    Now it will be until next Sunday, April 11th, when there is a new holiday, which is mandatory double...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    How the Asteroid that Killed Dinosaurs Gave Birth to the Amazon Rainforest

    Science & Technology TCRN STAFF -
    It is known that the impact of an asteroid is the most probable cause for the extinction of the dinosaurs, but what happened to...
    Read more

    Countries With the Fastest Internet in the World

    Science & Technology TCRN STAFF -
    Everyday more people around the world are connecting to the Internet through their mobile devices. It has become an essential tool in society to...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Must Access New Technologies in the Growing “Edible Insect” Industry

    Science & Technology TCRN STAFF -
    There are changes that are being seen throughout the world, many may already know it, while others do not even imagine it. Ventures that...
    Read more

    Why do Digital Nomads Choose Costa Rica for Remote Working?

    Science & Technology TCRN STAFF -
    Raúl Reeves's life took a turn with the COVID-19 Pandemic. Now his workplace is 100 meters from the beach and hundreds of kilometers from...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »