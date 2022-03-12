More
    Crucial Aspects of Bullying or Harassment

    Bullying or harassment means intimidation

    Bullying or Harassment has to do with aggressive attitudes that are done on purpose and repeatedly.Harassment is born in homes, when there are violent reactions, where there is abandonment or emotional absence of parents to their children. It is born when we invalidate our children, or humiliate them.

    There are different types of bullying: physical, verbal, social, cyberbullying and psychological:

    • Physical Harassment: Harming another person’s body or property, such as: hitting, kicking, stealing, breaking.
    • Verbal harassment: cruel words, insults, threats, intimidation, exclusionary jokes, nicknames are used.
    • Social harassment: preventing you from participating in games or events, ignoring your presence, etc.
    • Cyberbullying: using technology to post photos or phrases that ridicule or humiliate another person, invading their personal and private space. It happens a lot nowadays.
    • Psychological harassment: we all have psychological harassment, however, we can notice that they are behaviors that cause fear, pain or humiliation to the other; as well as asking you to do things you don’t want to do, but if you don’t, you are left out of the group or team.

    How to prevent it?

    Prevention begins at home and with modeling.It is necessary to educate with respect and unconditional love; without blows, punishments, shouts or prizes.Help children understand bullying, explain what bullying is and how to deal with it safely. Keep the lines of communication open.

    Set an example of how to treat others with kindness and respect. No jokes or mocking jokes.Spend special time with your children individually (secure connection).

    Remember that children who grow up on good treatment will immediately notice any signs of aggression or bullying and are less likely to hurt other children. When we invalidate our children’s emotions, they can become victims, and when attention and connection are lacking, they can become aggressors (or vice versa).

    At the slightest suspicion seek help and remember that it is a collaborative work home and educational center.Bullying is NOT normal, nor is it a fad. We must prevent it every day.

    Resonance Costa Rica

