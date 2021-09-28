More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Seeks To Recover 52 Pre-Columbian Pieces That Would Be Auctioned In Germany

    The National Museum ruled out the existence of supporting documentation that the archaeological objects to be auctioned had legally left the country

    By TCRN STAFF
    5
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Costa Rica seeks the repatriation of 52 pre-Columbian pieces that would be auctioned in Germany. The management was confirmed by the national ambassador to the European nation, Lydia María Peralta Cordero, through the press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship (MREC). The diplomat assured – without delving into details – that steps are being taken with the German government to recover the objects.

    In total, the National Museum of Costa Rica determined that there are 52 archaeological pieces that are in the possession of the Gerhard Hirsch Nachfolger commercial house, based in Munich. Likewise, of six other objectives it was not possible to verify their authenticity and they were classified as replicas. The Costa Rican legislation in force since 1938 prescribes that the pieces from the pre-Columbian era are property of the State and their export is prohibited.

    TIP: Get updates on upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on what's happening around you! Click here.

    Various Parts

    In addition, a technical report received from the National Museum’s Department for the Protection of Cultural Heritage indicated that there was no supporting documentation that the Costa Rican pieces to be auctioned had come out legally, so they were probably the product of illicit traffic.

    That auction was scheduled to take place last Tuesday at the Gerhard Hirsch Nachfolger. Ten embassies of the Latin American and Caribbean Group (Grulac) -including that of Costa Rica– signed a joint statement to the commercial house with which they intended to stop the auction of the pieces.

    Proof of legality

    At the same time, the diplomatic headquarters sent a note to the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany, in which they asked the portfolio to investigate whether there is proof of the legality of the possession of the pre-Columbian pieces by their possessors. As long as that proof did not exist, the help of the authorities was requested to suspend the auction.

    The letter recalled the obligations derived from the Convention of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) of 1970, against the illicit traffic of cultural property.

    Resonance Costa Rica

    Get Updates On Upcoming Retreats & Events in Costa Rica

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With Upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourcePaulo Villalobos
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous article17-Year-Old Tico Will Host Innovative Program On Women’s Soccer
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Seeks To Recover 52 Pre-Columbian Pieces That Would Be Auctioned In Germany

    Costa Rica seeks the repatriation of 52 pre-Columbian pieces that would be auctioned in Germany. The management was confirmed...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Interested in Upcoming Retreats & Events in Costa Rica? Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Get Updates.

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERand get updates on Costa Rican Retreats & Events.