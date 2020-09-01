Costa Rica announced the reactivation of “Business Tourism” and expanded the opening of commercial flights from the United States. The Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Segura reported in a press conference that as of September 1, the states of Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia will be able to make commercial flights to Costa Rica and from the 15th of that same month Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Colorado.

“We are expanding international routes to the United States to reach a total of 12 states. These sites have an epidemiological condition similar to or less than that of Costa Rica (…) This is a fundamental step and for these measures to be sustained over time we must follow the protocols, with this we are protecting the jobs of hundreds of thousands of Costa Ricans” Segura said.

These states join those of New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, and Connecticut, which already had permits to enter the country. Costa Rica began opening for international commercial flights on August 1 with permission for flights from Europe and Canada. This represents less than 1% of the flights it received weekly before the Pandemic.

Among some actions, the Costa Rican government modified one of the guidelines and the negative COVID-19 test may be carried out 72 hours before and not 48 hours as previously established.

Complying with Sanitary measures

The Minister called on businessmen, as well as national and foreign visitors to strictly follow the health prevention protocols, and carry out responsible tourism. Costa Rica, a country of 5 million inhabitants, receives about 3 million travelers each year, while tourism employs about 400,000 people directly and indirectly in the sector.

Also, from September 9th to 30th, the meeting centers and event halls, including hotels, will be able to attend business and academic activities for a maximum of 75 people, a figure that does not count the logistics personnel who will attend the activity.

When it comes to social events such as weddings, the maximum allowed capacity will be 30 people, not including those in charge of catering. In both types of activities, health measures for the prevention of COVID-19 must be maintained, such as the separation of seats at 1.8 meters, respecting social bubbles, and prepare a list of attendees with identification and telephone numbers.