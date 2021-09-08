More
    Costa Rica Promotes Birdwatching Tourism Among the Press and International Influencers

    Called “Fam Trip Birding Bliss in times of Pandemic”

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    A group of journalists, influencers and specialized travel agents, from Europe, North America, South America and Africa, are in Costa Rica to learn about the country’s offer in bird watching tourism. The group is made up of eight travel agents, six bird journalists and three guru-influencers. This is the first experience of its kind called “Fam Trip Birding Bliss in times of Pandemic”.

    The event is the result of the efforts of the Proimagen – Futuropa Group, in charge of promoting the country in the most important tourist markets. The activity also has the support of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) and businessmen in the sector.

    Tourists with high purchasing power

    Daniel Chavarría, president of Proimagen – Futuropa, in the group of visitors highlights people with great impact among lovers of this type of tourism specialized in birds. “This segment of tourists, with high purchasing power, is very important because it is a market that travels throughout the year. But particularly for Costa Rica, it is a market that will come to the country during the low season,” explained Chavarría.

    Data held by Proimagen – Futuropa show that for this niche of tourists, Costa Rica stands out for a series of qualities. Among them, the biodiversity, the number of protected areas, the tourist infrastructure, the accessibility and the great concentration of bird species per square mile that the Costa Rican territory offers stand out.

    In the world there are approximately 9 million people registered as members of international organizations specialized in this niche, and many millions more enjoy this activity on a regular basis.

    The sites they will visit

    Costa Rica registers more than 900 varieties of birds, including resident and migratory species, and has as many hotspots for sighting as there are bird watchers. A group will visit San Gerardo de Dota, the South Pacific (Uvita), the Central Pacific (Quepos, Tárcoles, and Carara) and Heredia (Cinchona, Barva and Belén). The other group will move to the Atlantic Zone (Tortuguero) and then to the North Zone (Sarapiquí, Arenal, Caño Negro and Alajuela).

    Resonance Costa Rica

    SourceSergio Arce
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
