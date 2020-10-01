The COVID-19 Pandemic had negative effects on tourism around the world, as many countries closed their borders to prevent the virus from entering their territory through visitors from other nations.

In the case of Costa Rica, it closed borders in March, when the first cases of the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus appeared within its population. But with the advances in the search for a vaccine, the discoveries about symptoms and ways to combat them, and the extensive work of the tourism union to create health protocols that allow a faster and safer recovery of the sector, the health authorities of the Costa Rican country gave an important announcement for Mexican travelers.

Mexicans can now enter Costa Rica

The Minister of Tourism of the Central American nation, Gustavo Segura Sancho, informed, on September 24 in a conference, that Mexican residents and citizens can now enter their country by air.

The conditions for Mexicans to travel by plane to Costa Rica are as follows: have a negative result in the PCR test and have medical insurance to cover them in case of COVID-19 illness.

Costa Rican authorities authorized Mexicans to enter Costa Rica after registering a decrease in active cases of COVID-19. Thus, from August 1st, after almost five months, Costa Rica will allow entry to travelers from countries that do not require an entry visa.

The first countries to be allowed entry to Costa Rica were Germany, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Slovakia, Spain, France, Iceland, Italy, and the United Kingdom. Subsequently, citizens of Australia, Bulgaria, China, Cyprus, South Korea, Croatia, the Vatican State, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, the Principality of Monaco, San Marino, Singapore, Thailand, Uruguay, and Romania were allowed to cross the Costa Rican borders.