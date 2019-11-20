advertisement

Costa Rica has been positioning itself in the old continent as an ideal vacation destination through multiple advertising campaigns. Last year alone more than 480,000 Europeans traveled to our nation. It is worth mentioning that tourism in Costa Rica is one of the engines that drive the economy and generates a great source of employment for its citizens.

The British market at the top.

An important fact to know is that from January to September 2019 international arrivals to Costa Rica from the United Kingdom grew 4.2% compared to the same period in 2018. This accounts for 59,134 visitors from the United Kingdom, a figure that positions it as the main country with tourist influx for Costa Rica, according to data from the General Directorate of Migration and Foreigners processed.

Tourists from the United Kingdom who visit Costa Rica are mostly people young (under 35) and college-educated. The average length of stay for these visitors is estimated at 14.6 nights and spends around $121 per day. The activities they do most when they visit Costa Rica are: Trekking, Beach and Sea activities, flora and fauna observation and Adventure sports.

Recently, within the framework of the World Travel Market (WTM), International Tourist Fair held at London, England, it was known that Costa Rica was chosen as the best destination for wildlife and nature tourism. This was through the votes made by readers of the publication Selling Travel of the United Kingdom – the leading independent monthly travel trade publication of that country.

Laura Gelder, editor of Selling Travel commented “We did a survey of readers this year that asked agents in which travel segments they were most interested; wildlife and nature was among the first three segments, showing that the Best Destination for Wildlife & Nature Award is one that is particularly important for the UK travel trade and a victory of which the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) should feel very proud”. For her part, Minister María Amalia Revelo said “We thank all those who voted for us; this award recognizes Costa Rica’s commitment to sustainability, environmental protection and the joint work we do in the public and private sectors to attract the type of tourism that appreciates and values what we offer as a destination for wildlife and nature observation”.

Conquering the Scandinavian market.

Another ambitious goal that the Tico country has is to conquer the Scandinavian Peninsula tourist market with its warm beaches, green mountains, and unsurpassed landscapes. It is important to know that the countries that make up this cold European zone.

According to the president of Futuropa Daniel Chavarría, “Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, and Denmark are considered emerging markets for tourism in Costa Rica”. It is worth mentioning that the inhabitants of these areas live long and dark winters, so a vacation in a tropical paradise likes Costa Rica is certainly a welcoming option. Air France and KLM airlines recently established direct flights to Costa Rica from Amsterdam and Paris. Both airlines have good connectivity with Scandinavia.

The best tourist destination in the world for 2020.

Thanks to its vast biodiversity and its sustainable tourism, Costa Rica was recognized as the sixth best tourist destination in the world for 2020, according to Lonely Planet. “This small country attracts visitors eager to see lazy sloths in the trees, red-eyed frogs that paralyze their predators and whales jumping above the Pacific Ocean”, says Lonely Planet’s recommendation.

There is no doubt that Costa Ricans understand the importance of protecting the environment and preserving their portion of tropical paradise and this is reflected in the much recognition that the nation receives worldwide. That is why we invite you to Costa Rica and live a unique experience that adapts to whatever your lifestyle, whether you are an adventure lover or want to enjoy a quiet retreat, this country has everything you wish.