Costa Rica Celebrates The XXXVI Edition Of Expotur Virtually

The XXXVI edition of Expotur will be held virtually, from November 16 to 21, using the latest technology to promote personalized approaches that will serve as a showcase for the promotion and marketing of Costa Rica as a tourist destination that adapts to the new normal.

Tourism companies will have the opportunity to participate in the most important marketing exchange in the country, contact approximately 250 international buyers virtually, maintain a record and traceability in real time of marketing appointments and access seminars and a networking platform .

Daniel Chavarría, responsible for attracting buyers of the highest level to the Stock Exchange, affirms that “Expotur Virtual 2020 is the first opportunity for international promotion and marketing that Costa Rican companies have, since we have not been able to travel. This is an international promotion strategy with a view to 2021 ”.

“In a very complicated context for tourism, we want to contribute with this virtual fair the rapid reactivation of the sector with a view to 2021, where Costa Rica can be a tourist destination that adapts to the new reality and companies can show their products and destinations to international buyers without leaving the country, ”adds Massi Devoto, who is directing the sales strategy for Costa Rican exhibitors.

Acoprot

The Costa Rican Association of Tourism Professionals (Acoprot), organizer of Expotur XXXVI with the support of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), has proposed this year to present an innovative format and provide a tool for businessmen in the sector to market their products to buyers around the world with an eye toward the 2021 season.

For his part, Erasmo Rojas, president of Acoprot, has expressed the importance of this edition of Expotur 2020: “At Acoprot we have a responsibility to the country and to the thousands of people linked to tourism, to continue looking for creative ways to encourage tourism towards Costa Rica and reactivate the sector that today is at the lowest levels in history. We will work tirelessly to continue being one of the preferred tourist destinations in America and Europe ”.

Acoprot (Costa Rican Association of Tourism Professionals) is made up of tourism professionals from different areas of the private and public sector. Its main product is Expotur, the Costa Rican tourist marketing exchange, one of the most relevant in Latin America.