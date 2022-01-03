More
    Environment
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Advances in Development of the Bicentennial Environmental Report

    Strengthening the scientific-political link on environmental issues in the country for decision-making

    By TCRN STAFF
    The process of preparing the Second Report on the State of the Environment of the Bicentennial of Costa Rica is progressing with the coordination of the Ministry of Environment and Energy (Minae). The report, involving more than 40 institutions, is intended to strengthen the scientific-political link on environmental issues in the country for decision-making.

    Clean water and sanitation; biodiversity and ecosystem services; oceans, seas and coasts; geological resources; energy and decarbonization; cities and communities in harmony with nature; sustainable production and consumption and climate action; they are part of the eight topics to be covered.

    Methodology for the causal approach

    Thematic workshops were held in which experts from different institutions participated to collect the available information on the state of the environment, implementing the methodology of the causal approach of the UN Environment Program.

