Consciousness and Successful Living

Since we were little, our minds are feeding on everything that happens around us, we are great receivers, and everything enters and is stored in the memory chambers so that at some point they can be used depending on the situation that arises.

Programs, images, values and ideas, fears, etc. are being formed. This is how we learn to behave, forge personality, and say: “I want to be…” and we begin to build the ideal future we want. Then we find difficulties and we believe that it is difficult to reach the goals. But YES we can, so I give you the following information.

State of love



Starting the day in a state of love, maintaining a high level of consciousness, and being in gratitude allows us to make our plans become truly successful moments, gradually allows our energies to increase, and consequently increases the flow of blood, generating greater enthusiasm, optimism, desire to share, determination to make decisions, keeps you alert during the day, and improves sleep.

Love, trust, and positivity make us more active, creative, and free for our wishes or intentions to come true and be successful. The risk of going wrong or making mistakes is minimized. The confidence that your being exudes to achieve an achievement will make you feel happy, and this will give you the certainty that you are on the right path.

A mindset of abundance



If you adopt a mindset of abundance you will see new possibilities, and you will become more capable of responding to difficulties or situations in existence. You will feel more passionate, dynamic, and successful. Everything you generate in your life is created by you, if you want to create abundance in your life you must take responsibility for your results.

Being at a high level of consciousness makes us realize our faults or mistakes, recognize pride, the need to ask for forgiveness, and it makes us more compassionate and kind to ourselves. It is very important to treat others as you want to be treated, with respect and admiration, gratitude, kindness, and love, so that life returns you peace, happiness, prosperity. Thanking and blessing are returned multiplied in benefits made. Make it your goal to be present and attentive or focused on everything you do.

Learn to have harmony, coherence, and peace of mind, and thus manifest your best potential in all aspects of your life. Practicing giving and receiving will create greater abundance and prosperity which will attract new opportunities and successes.

Whatever happens positive or negative, you will end up thinking that everything has a reason and they will turn in your favor in that undertaking, whether to correct or improve. Do not open boundaries, fears, or obstacles that may occur or make you feel stuck, as at this level you and everyone else around you will be supporting each other to get ahead?

Take into account these subtle tips, try, and absolutely everything will manifest itself easy, safe, fast, fun, and almost magical. See you soon! Namaste.