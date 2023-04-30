More
    Christian Nodal Praises Costa Rica as a Tourist Destination: “…My Precious Costa Rica. Pure Life!”

    The Mexican singer Christian Nodal, recognized for his success in the regional Mexican genre, has been one of the last celebrities to surrender to the natural beauty of Costa Rica. The artist recently shared a series of photos and videos on his Instagram account, in which he appears with his partner, also a singer,Cazzu, enjoying the jungle and the beaches of the Central American country.

    In the images, you can see the singer staying in the middle of the jungle and also relaxing on a yacht with his partner in the Costa Rican sea. In his publication, Nodal wrote: «Remembering a rest for the soul in my precious Costa Rica. Pura Vida!», making clear his love for this tourist destination.

    The singer’s publication has been well received on social media, with messages of admiration and support from various artists and followers. Among them, the response of the Colombian-American artist Justin Quiles stands out, who responded with 3 heart emoticons.

    He will come back

    In addition, Nodal himself has confirmed his return to Costa Rica next month, where he will perform on a couple of dates at the National Stadium, in La Sabana. The opening show will be attended by international artist Charlie Zaa, along with Sinca and Los Plancharanga.

