Adults over age 65 have a new option to learn without leaving home about the use of free time, psychology, legal aspects, technology, physical activity and orientation. Through its Citizen Gold Program, the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) enabled virtual courses on these fields, which are taught from Monday to Friday at 10:00 a.m. and at 2:00 p.m., through Facebook, Zoom, Instagram and YouTube.

“The project seeks to offer support, guidance and promotion services so that the elderly population optimizes their quality of life as a complement to the services that the institution offers in the Health and Pension regimes.

The courses are designed to meet the needs of older adults,” explained Ana Patricia Arguedas, head of the Caja’s Gold Citizen Area. Sessions have practical and easy-to-learn content.

Significant outreach

Through the initiative, 575,435 people have been reached between April and November of this year, and according to Minor Artavia, gerontologist and program official, one of the qualities that has allowed this success is that those interested do not need registration to take part.

“The institutional claim is to continue consolidating the accompaniment of this sector of the population, through virtual tools that educate with practical, simple content and an easy-to-learn methodology,” Artavia mentioned.

Those interested in obtaining more information on how to access these virtual courses, can contact the service platforms that the CCSS has enabled for the program: WhatsApp 7155-9341 and telephone 2539-1590.