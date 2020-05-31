For five years, the San Carlos Forest Development Commission (Codeforsa) has promoted the planting of flowering trees. Now the Codeforsa initiative has taken off and they are promoting the campaign “Costa Rica en Flor” (Costa Rica Flowering), which consists of giving scenic beauty to the Canton and supporting endangered bees to continue their work, of producing honey and spreading pollen.

Currently, there are present 20 species of trees that flourish; among them is the yellow bark, purple, gallinazo, botarrama, tallow, almond, and ash. The nursery is located one kilometer north of the San José de Aguas Zarcas School. If you like acquiring a tree, the cost is ₡ 300 and ₡ 1,000 for fruit trees, said Jonny Méndez Gamboa, director of Codeforsa.

Another project Codeforsa works on is planting flower bushes on the Vuelta Cooper-Bajos road in Chilamate. “We want to give color to the roads,” said Méndez. He added that they are working on the permits with the National Council of Roads and Coopelesca. The National Emergency by COVID-19 does not stop Codeforsa, on the contrary, they are working on projects that bring beauty to San Carlos.