Cabuyal Beach Is Awarded for the First Time with the Ecological Blue Flag

After all the efforts and commitment shown during the 2021 evaluation period, this Wednesday the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) officially awarded the recognition of the Ecological Blue Flag (BAE) with a star to Cabuyal Beach.



Since 2020, the Ecological Blue Flag Committee of the Municipality of Liberia has worked so that Cabuyal Beach obtains the Ecological Blue Flag (beach category), the highest award that accredits it as a sustainable beach with tourist attributes. “From the Ecological Blue Flag Committee we have worked on waste collection and raising awareness among the population and the general public; that is, achieving that most of the tourists take their own waste.

We have also made improvements inside the beach,” said Engineer Luis Baldioceda, member of the Ecological Blue Flag Committee of the Municipality of Liberia. Environmental education has been an important tool in this process, since according to Baldioceda, the Environmental Educator of the Municipality has given workshops to the residents of the area and some educational centers, with topics of waste management on beaches and protection of the natural resources.



“I want to thank all the tourists who visit Cabuyal beach, and who are cooperating when they take their own waste. The campaign has borne fruit, and now we will work to bring the Blue Flag to Iguanita beach,” said Luis Gerardo CastañedaDíaz, mayor of Liberia. For its part, the Ecological Blue Flag Committee will continue working to maintain the award and obtain more stars for Playa Cabuyal, according to Baldioceda.





