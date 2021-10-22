Cable Cars in Cartago: Private Company Presents Proposals to The Municipality

The attractions that surround Cartago could be better appreciated from the heights if a private initiative that is already in the hands of the municipality succeeds.It is a plan to install three cable car lines that the international group Poma presented to the local authorities.

The tours would be:

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

From Cristo Rey to Tierra Blanca

Between Tierra Blanca and the Irazú Volcano

From the Ciudad de los Niños to Navarro

Municipality of Cartago values ​​the idea

The Cartago mayor Mario Redondo explained that after receiving the proposal, it will go to various studies.“The project is very interesting within the framework of promoting tourism in the province and thereby generating jobs. We are going to analyze the approach seriously and evaluate the possibilities of financing it,”he said.Redondo insisted that Cartago must achieve a more advanced profile and with more opportunities.