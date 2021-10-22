More
    Cable Cars in Cartago: Private Company Presents Proposals to The Municipality

    A boost to the local tourist economy

    By Beleida Delgado
    Beleida Delgado

    The attractions that surround Cartago could be better appreciated from the heights if a private initiative that is already in the hands of the municipality succeeds.It is a plan to install three cable car lines that the international group Poma presented to the local authorities.

    The tours would be:

    From Cristo Rey to Tierra Blanca

    Between Tierra Blanca and the Irazú Volcano

    From the Ciudad de los Niños to Navarro

    Municipality of Cartago values ​​the idea

    The Cartago mayor Mario Redondo explained that after receiving the proposal, it will go to various studies.“The project is very interesting within the framework of promoting tourism in the province and thereby generating jobs. We are going to analyze the approach seriously and evaluate the possibilities of financing it,”he said.Redondo insisted that Cartago must achieve a more advanced profile and with more opportunities.

