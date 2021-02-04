More
    Big News Coming From the Canadian Psychedelic Association

    By TCRN STAFF
    Health Canada | Santé Canada has opened a public consultation called the Special Access Program (SAP). The Special Access Program allows healthcare professionals to request drugs that are not available for sale in #Canada in cases where a patient has a serious or life-threatening condition.

    This amendment would make #psychedelics, including #psilocybin and #MDMA, which are currently under the banner of ‘restricted drugs’, accessible via the SAP. This is an opportunity to support changes in Canadian regulatory framework that could save lives. The window to submit feedback to the government closes on February 10th, 2021.

    TCRN 12 years