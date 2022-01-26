Bad Bunny Announces Concert In Costa Rica

The Puerto Rican rapper, singer and songwriter, Bad Bunny, announces a concert in Costa Rica on November 24th, as part of his “World’s Hottest Tour”, which will take him to all America.

Benito Antonio Martínez, better known by his stage name Bad Bunny, was the most popular artist of 2021 on Spotify and that same year Time magazine placed him among the 100 most influential people. His style of music is generally defined as Latin trap and reggaeton.

TIP: Get updates on upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on what's happening around you! Click here .

Grammy nominated

In early 2020, he sang at the Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira, and became the first Latino urban artist to grace the cover of Rollling Stone magazine. He is currently nominated for a Grammy for Best Urban Album, with his production “The Last Tour of the World”.