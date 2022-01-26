More
    Search
    Featured Event
    Updated:

    Bad Bunny Announces Concert In Costa Rica

    The artist was the most listened to on Spotify during 2021

    By TCRN STAFF
    7
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Puerto Rican rapper, singer and songwriter, Bad Bunny, announces a concert in Costa Rica on November 24th, as part of his “World’s Hottest Tour”, which will take him to all America.

    Benito Antonio Martínez, better known by his stage name Bad Bunny, was the most popular artist of 2021 on Spotify and that same year Time magazine placed him among the 100 most influential people. His style of music is generally defined as Latin trap and reggaeton.

    TIP: Get updates on upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on what's happening around you! Click here.

    Grammy nominated

    In early 2020, he sang at the Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira, and became the first Latino urban artist to grace the cover of Rollling Stone magazine. He is currently nominated for a Grammy for Best Urban Album, with his production “The Last Tour of the World”.

    Resonance Costa Rica

    Get Updates On Upcoming Retreats & Events in Costa Rica

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With Upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourcePilar Acuña
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleCosta Rica Use of PIN for Transactions with Cards Greater Than 30,000 Colones Will Be Introduced as of May
    Next articleNight Vehicle Circulation Restriction in Costa Rica Returns as of this Monday Starting at Midnight
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Night Vehicle Circulation Restriction in Costa Rica Returns as of this Monday Starting at Midnight

    As of this Monday, the night vehicle circulation restriction will be in force again starting at midnight, which will...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Interested in Upcoming Retreats & Events in Costa Rica? Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Get Updates.

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERand get updates on Costa Rican Retreats & Events.