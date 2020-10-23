Aloe vera, commonly known in most Latin American countries as aloe, is a succulent plant of the Asphodeloideae subfamily within the Xanthorhoeacea family.

As its scientific name according to its superior classification and category is Aloe de Vera, it is a medicinal plant that can be used in various medicinal and cosmetic treatments, obtaining the best benefits using it properly (health, beauty, and home).

This plant is very varied due to its characteristics, the most common being Aloe Barbadense Miller, the most common, the others also have specific properties, but the widest range of benefits is this one.

Being a distinguishable shrub due to its appearance, its leaves grow upwards being thicker from the root and thin at the tip with a rough touch with filaments on the hard edges, its leaves are green, some have whitish spots, it is grown and maintained without much be careful but despite being very resistant you must take care of the cold.

Among its properties, its crystals or fleshy part is where the benefits used medicinally or in the cosmetic part are extracted.

Nutritional Value.

Thanks to its nutritional value rich in vitamins A, C, E, B1, B2, B3, B6, and B12 we obtain many advantages and benefits such as healing skin problems, hair, teeth whitening, relieves pain, Psoriasis, acne, anti-age, burns and insect bites among others.

Its formulas are used in combination with other ingredients to enhance its benefits, it also acts as a soothing, healing, moisturizing, regenerating, anti-inflammatory, anti-viral, contains amino acids, regulates glucose in the body for which it is used in case of diabetes, reduces cholesterol and improves circulation.

For digestive problems, it favors the absorption of nutrients, eliminating harmful agents, and restoring the intestinal flora, in turn, it reduces intestinal or stomach ulcers.

In the case of asthma, it is an antihistaminic and dilator of the bronchial tubes, ideal for treating respiratory problems, notably reducing asthma.

As it treats the skin, its antiseptic agents are ideal for the elimination of dead cells, providing the health of the skin and reducing scars, calming the pain of burns. It also helps to strengthen the body as it cleanses and regenerates its cells.

Its only disadvantage is the iodine that it contains and everything will depend on the use, which is only medicinal, being chemically treated when applied to burns with a maximum exposure time of 3 minutes and then a good wash helps wound healing, otherwise, it will have a damaging effect because iodine, if it is exposed for a long time on the skin, causes stronger burns.

In short, aloe is a plant that has many benefits and provides the body with the necessary health and balance, of course knowing how to use its properties and benefits concerning adequate knowledge about the plant. Remember when medicating with fruits of nature it is always good to consult the doctor.