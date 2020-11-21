After eight years of closure, the Turrialba Volcano National Park will reopen its doors on December 4th. Its suspension was due to an increase in volcanic activity that endangered the safety of visitors.

This opening will have a positive impact on the local economy, which has been severely affected since the national park closed, the government reported. The authorities guaranteed safe and controlled access to the Turrialba volcano. This is because the colossus has decreased its activity considerably in the last four years.

“This area is full of tourist attractions and the Turrialba Volcano National Park has expanded and strengthened the offer. So we hope to see economic growth in nearby communities”, explained the first lady of the Republic, Claudia Dobles, who paid a visit to the area.

Alternate entrance

The National Council of Conservation Areas (CONAC), the highest instance of the National System of Conservation Areas (Sinac), agreed with the owners of the Montecalas Hacienda. This to give access to the Turrialba volcano through an alternate route.

The main access to the Turrialba volcano, on National Route 417, is currently under legal process. This is because the owners of the La Central Hacienda have claimed it as part of their property. “To date, there has not been a resolution by the court, so the alternative Montecalas route will guarantee access to the National Park,” the press release detailed.

Park improvements

Likewise, the entrance gate, the booth for the attention to visitors, and the repair of the sanitary services were remodeled. Also, railings were built in the lookout area and seven protected areas.

“Minae and Sinac have worked hard to make the improvements requested by the National Emergency Commission to guarantee the safety and space for enjoyment and recreation of high quality,” said Andrea Meza, Minister of Environment and Energy.

Among the entities involved in the efforts to reopen the park are also the Municipality of Turrialba, the Chamber of Tourism of Turrialba, and the Costa Rican Tourism Institute.