In a process that took four days, the Liberia Flagrance Prosecutor’s Office demonstrated that Francisco Javier Ortiz Cruz is responsible for committing a crime of violation of sanitary measure, for which he was sentenced to one year in prison yesterday.

The Area Flagrancy Court granted him the benefit of conditional execution of the sentence for three years, so that the accused will not go to jail, however, if he commits any crime in this period, said benefit would be without effect and he should serve the sentence in a prison.

The Prosecutor’s Office showed that Ortiz had a sanitary order that required him to remain in isolation at his home for a period of 14 days. However, the accusatory piece found that, even though that time had not elapsed, on the previous June 22nd , the accused left his house and moved on foot through an unauthorized passage in the Peñas Blancas area, in La Cruz de Guanacaste.