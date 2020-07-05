The country registered today the second highest peak of new cases of COVID-19 so far in the Pandemic and although 41 cantons reported diagnoses,
they continue to be focused on specific areas of the country.
San José Centro topped the list again with 71 cases and was followed by Heredia and Alajuelita with 21 cases each,
in addition to Alajuela with 20.
In the first 15 places of the table, there are also several of the municipalities that have been placed on orange alert due to the rise in infections,
including:
Goicoechea: 11 cases
Curridabat: 9 cases
Montes de Oca: 9 cases
La Union: 9 cases
Sawmill: 8 cases
Escazú: 4 cases
In total, the orange alert cantons reported 70% of the 270 new cases.
More than 4,000 cases
With the increase of this week, Costa Rica surpassed the barrier of 4,000 cases of Coronavirus, reaching 4,023.
Of all the patients, 1,589 have been discharged while 18 have died, 5 of them in the past week.
The average age of those infected is 34 years, but the group ranges from babies of three months to adults over 96 years,
mostly men of Costa Rican nationality.
There are 60 people currently in hospitalization, 6 of them in Intensive Care.