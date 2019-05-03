The 59th Assembly of Governors of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (BCIE), held on April 26th, 2019, in the province of Jujuy, Republic of Argentina, ended with important announcements for economic, social, and environmental development for Central America and the member countries of the organization.

BCIE takes a step forward towards renewable energy

The multilateral one issued its Carbon-Zero Statement, for which BCIE will work to identify initiatives related to fostering mitigation and prevention in the face of climate change, support for the strengthening of low-carbon economies, resilient societies to climate change, sustainable food production, generation of clean energy, and energy efficiency.

BCIE continues to strategically advance in best practices

Another relevant announcement was the Declaration on Access to Information, approved by the Board of Governors. With this action, it adopts and implements accountability mechanisms, particularly with regard to transparency and access to information.

Through this Declaration, it seeks to increase access to citizen information, so that they can know the details about the initiatives, projects, and programs that are financed by the Bank.

General meeting of the BCIE governors

From the perspective of the partner countries, access to information promotes a better coordination of the governments in relation to their priorities and national budgets, facilitating the approach to BCIE to obtain resources.

Likewise, in the framework of the celebration of the 59th BCIE Assembly of Governors, the main results achieved during the last year were highlighted:

• Financing of road infrastructure programs and projects, health services, water, education, agricultural development, and financing to MSMEs.

• Forecast for the creation of 70 thousand jobs and the generation of income for the states of US$ 63 million.

• Execution of 22 regional programs at present.

• Signing of the accession agreement of the Republic of South Korea.

•BCIE achieves the best investment grade in Latin America by being rated by Standard & Poors with an AA.

Dr. Dante Mossi, Executive President of BCIE, said: “BCIE is currently the main provider of financial resources for the development of the region and works to improve the quality of life of the millions of Central Americans”, and added that “among the objectives to be achieved in the next 5 years are to carry out high-impact regional projects, for example, the Gulf of Fonseca project or the regional railroad construction project”.

From an integral perspective, the Bank works intensely for the well-being of Central Americans with an approach focused on promoting sustainable economic and social development in the region.

Finally, at the close of the 59th Assembly of Governors, it was announced that Mexico will be the venue for next year’s Assembly, which will celebrate its 60th anniversary.