More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    536 Turtle Eggs Seized From Poachers in Ostionalaqui

    The black market for turtle eggs threatens conservation efforts in the Ostional community, said the Wildlife Refuge

    By TCRN STAFF
    9
    0

    Must Read

    EntertainmentTCRN STAFF -

    What Color Would You Paint The Bridge?

    Psychological Test It is an experimental instrument that aims...
    Read more
    SpiritualTCRN STAFF -

    Parable # 29: Strive for Perfection—But You Won’t Achieve It

    (This week is the 32nd installment of the book, “The Band Director’s Lessons About Life”, which TCRN...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Ferry between El Salvador and Costa Rica Soon to Start Operating

    The president of the Autonomous Executive Port Commission (CEPA), Federico Anliker, assured...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    The Ostional National Wildlife Refuge – located in Guanacaste – seized 536 turtle eggs, illegally extracted, on August 18th. The seizure was greater than usual, but it is still happening every day.

    “Unfortunately, there are detainees every month.  Almost every night there is looting because this is a very strong problem”, explained the administrator of Ostional, Yeimy Cedeño. The illegal extraction of turtle eggs threatens the community’s conservation efforts, mainly because it encourages the black market, Cedeño explained.

    This refuge is a particular place: it is the only coastal community in the country with authorization to extract sea turtle eggs. This is because, by involving the community, it has been possible to conserve these species and increase their presence. 

    The commercialization of these eggs is precisely the economic incentive in the community to conserve the turtles, explained Cedeño. To extract them, a scientific management plan is carried out, under the supervision of refuge biologists.

    “When these illegal looting occurs, it is something very damaging for all those efforts that the community makes. Then all the illegal eggs are framed as coming from Ostional,” he said. In the latter case, the subject fled. But it is normal that there are detainees.

    Seizures typically run to around 100 eggs, according to Cedeño. “Sometimes people are caught with a nest, which is little more than 100 eggs. But the last two seizures have been more than 500. It is variable,” he indicated.

    Illegal extraction is more related to criminal gangs and not so much to people’s subsistence, since the community already has access to the eggs with the refuge’s management plan, he explained.

    Turtle Watchers

    Different egg retrieval 

    But there are important differences between illegal and community eggs, Cedeño explained. The main one is that, illegally, turtles with a high probability of survival end up dying. “Normally the illegal looting is on solitary turtles, which are never extracted in Ostional. These are the individuals who are more likely to develop because they are in a low competition scenario,” he said.

    On the other hand, the community only extracts eggs in “arrivals” of thousands of turtles in a few days, where the probability of survival for the eggs is less than 10%. Still, they only extract 5% of all available. 

    “There can be up to 12 nests in a square meter. In that scenario, naturally the chances of survival of these eggs are very low. The community extracts the eggs that are already in this scenario”, explained the refuge manager. Still, the villagers work so that as many as possible can survive, by cleaning the beaches – to remove obstacles from the sea – and patrolling to prevent illegal extraction. Cedeño warned that the eggs from Ostional are identified in their labeling and billing, so these are important details to avoid buying illegal eggs.

    Arrivals

    Especially during the rainy season, Kemps Ridley turtles – in serious danger of extinction – arrive in Ostional approximately once a month. In a rainy month, between 90,000 and 180,000 turtles can come per month, according to data from the National System of Conservation Areas (Sinac).

    Every five years, the refuge authorities must update the management plan to ensure that it is not affecting the turtle population. The last one was made in 2016. These arrivals occur in only nine sites globally, due to the threat to Olive Ridley turtles. Among these beaches, Ostional and Playa Escobilla (Mexico) are the two with the highest presence of turtles. These also occur at Playa Nancite, in the Santa Rosa National Park.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    SourceSinac
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleNational Assembly Deputies Bet on Mining, Tourism and Support for Food Producers to Counter Unemployment
    Next articleBusiness a Big Tool for Developing Your Spirituality
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EntertainmentTCRN STAFF -

    What Color Would You Paint The Bridge?

    Psychological Test It is an experimental instrument that aims...
    Read more
    Spiritual

    Parable # 29: Strive for Perfection—But You Won’t Achieve It

    TCRN STAFF -
    (This week is the 32nd installment of the book, “The Band Director’s Lessons About Life”, which TCRN is publishing as a series...
    Read more
    News

    Ferry between El Salvador and Costa Rica Soon to Start Operating

    TCRN STAFF -
    The president of the Autonomous Executive Port Commission (CEPA), Federico Anliker, assured that El Salvador could start...
    Read more
    Science & Technology

    Smart Bracelet Ensures Maintaining Social Distancing in Public Places

    TCRN STAFF -
    "In the middle of the Pandemic, one of the main preventive measures is to maintain social distancing,"...
    Read more
    Spiritual

    Business a Big Tool for Developing Your Spirituality

    TCRN STAFF -
    When thinking about spirituality, the last thing that crosses our mind is a human in a business...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Jaguar was Photographed by a Surfer in Guanacaste

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    A surfer named Kamalani, published three photo prints while surfing in Guanacaste. The surfer was enjoying the...
    Read more

    The Operation for Fuel Self-consumption Tanks now has a New Simplified Regulation in the Country

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    The President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, and the Ministers of Environment and Energy (MINAE), Carlos Manuel...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Will Add 85 Bio-healthy Parks Throughout its Territory by the End of this Year

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    With an investment of more than ¢ 193 million, the Costa Rican Institute of Sports and Recreation...
    Read more

    Colombia Becomes the First Country in the Region to Ban Cosmetic Tests on Animals

    Awareness TCRN STAFF -
    Colombia this week became the first country in Latin America to restrict the use of animals for...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »