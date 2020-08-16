Debt is a problem that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 Pandemic since 46 out of 100 households in the country are heavily or over-indebted. This was extracted from the most recent CID Gallup survey, called “Credit Use Habits, Debt, and Savings,” which was conducted nationwide, between July 6 and 18, to 1,598 men and women aged 18 to 55.

The influence of COVID-19 is clear since half of those consulted have had labor problems, either reduction of the working day, temporary suspension, and even loss of employment. Other reasons they identified are the purchase of a house, health problems, studies, and debt consolidation.

If we consider those who accept that they have at least some debt, the percentage rises to 56%. But it is a situation that offers hope to change since three out of four interviewees say they have positively changed their financial habits.