    10 Green Businesses In Guanacaste Could Receive Up To ¢ 7 Million

    For initiatives in the agriculture, fishing, livestock or tourism sector

    By TCRN STAFF
    From the ACRxS we want to promote economic recovery after the effects of covid-19 and support business models that contribute to conserving ecosystems and biodiversity
    Royal Canadian Mint Circulating $ 2 Coin Commemorating the 100th Anniversary Of The Discovery Of Insulin

    The Royal Canadian Mint is issuing a new $ 2 circulating coin that celebrates the fact that, 100 years...
    The First Tree of the Costa Rica-China Friendship Forest Was Planted

    President Carlos Alvarado and Beijing Ambassador Tang Heng planted the first tree of the Friendship Forest between China and Costa Rica
    Business ideas with an environmental component located in La Cruz, Liberia, Carrillo, Santa Cruz or Nicoya will be able to participate for a seed capital of up to ¢ 7 million, thanks to a call for entrepreneurs from the Costa Rica Por Siempre Association (ACRxS) and their Gente project.

    The call is aimed at initiatives in the agriculture, fishing, livestock or tourism sector. After a series of induction workshops, the entrepreneurs will send their proposals and 10 will be selected for the next phase.

    “These entrepreneurs who are selected could receive a seed investment for their business of up to ¢ 7 million. In addition, they will have accompaniment for 6 months with a mentor who will help them improve and we will have group spaces to exchange experiences”, indicated the coordinator of the ACRxS Gente project, Jean Pierre Morales.

    Sustainable recovery

    “This is an important financing opportunity especially aimed at rural areas. From the ACRxS we want to promote economic recovery after the effects of covid-19 and support business models that contribute to conserving ecosystems and biodiversity,” Morales explained.

    Registration is open to initial business ideas or undertakings that are already underway, and includes SMEs, companies, associations or cooperatives. It will be enabled until July 16, 2021 in the form on the page: www.costaricaporsiempre.org/gente

