10 Green Businesses In Guanacaste Could Receive Up To ¢ 7 Million

Business ideas with an environmental component located in La Cruz, Liberia, Carrillo, Santa Cruz or Nicoya will be able to participate for a seed capital of up to ¢ 7 million, thanks to a call for entrepreneurs from the Costa Rica Por Siempre Association (ACRxS) and their Gente project.

The call is aimed at initiatives in the agriculture, fishing, livestock or tourism sector. After a series of induction workshops, the entrepreneurs will send their proposals and 10 will be selected for the next phase.

“These entrepreneurs who are selected could receive a seed investment for their business of up to ¢ 7 million. In addition, they will have accompaniment for 6 months with a mentor who will help them improve and we will have group spaces to exchange experiences”, indicated the coordinator of the ACRxS Gente project, Jean Pierre Morales.

Sustainable recovery

“This is an important financing opportunity especially aimed at rural areas. From the ACRxS we want to promote economic recovery after the effects of covid-19 and support business models that contribute to conserving ecosystems and biodiversity,” Morales explained.

Registration is open to initial business ideas or undertakings that are already underway, and includes SMEs, companies, associations or cooperatives. It will be enabled until July 16, 2021 in the form on the page: www.costaricaporsiempre.org/gente

