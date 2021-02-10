More
    10 Costa Rican Popular Expressions for Tourists to Know When Visiting Our Country

    You can't call yourself a true Costa Rican unless you understand our lingo

    By TCRN STAFF
    10 Costa Rican Popular Expressions for Tourists to Know When Visiting Our Country

    Here we present our dear foreign readers with tickismos or costaricismos that you must know in order to make...
    Costa Rica Analyzes Models and Scenarios to Visualize Future Tourist Visitation Trends

    To have a clearer picture that guides decision-making adapted to the times of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Planning and...
    Learn About Good Practices that Reduce Your Risk of Cancer

    In Costa Rica about 40 cases of cancer are diagnosed per day and every two hours a person dies...
    Here we present our dear foreign readers with tickismos or costaricismos that you must know in order to make the best of your next visit to the Land of Pura Vida

    Ten Costa Rican phrases for expats and foreign visitors

    Te Cuesta Un Brazo y Una Pierna (It costs an arm and a leg): It requires a lot of effort to achieve.

    Cable: (Hunger). Hunger is the most common term.

    Deje El Ombligo Enterrado: (Leave the navel buried): Reference to the place where a person was born.

    Guachos or Guavas: Both words are slang of sight. The most common word is eyes. Peeling guavas means keeping your eyes open.

    Paquete  (Package): Bunch of Lies.

    Pasta De Rascar: (Scratching paste): Up to par. Costa Ricans also say: “It is leaving hairs on the line.”

    Pelar Los Dientes: (Peel your teeth): Smile is the traditional Spanish word.

    Sea Una Bolsa de Trucos: (Be a bag of tricks): You have a lot of bad habits.

    Donde El Diablo Perdió Su Chaqueta: (Where the devil lost his jacket): Far away.

