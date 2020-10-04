Women can Access Solidarity Credit for Mammograms in Costa Rica

The Gollo chain of stores will make available to all women a loan for mammography that allows them to obtain the money necessary to perform this medical procedure.

The credits will be available from October 1st to October 31st at any of the 170 Gollo stores. To request it, the interested parties must present a proformainvoice from the institution where the mammogram would be performed, indicating the amount of the procedure and the full name of the applicant, and also present theidentity card.

If it is detected early, breast cancer can be treated effectively and that is why it is important that women between 45 and 50 have a mammogram every two years. Women between 50 and 70 years old, once a year.

“At Gollo we decided to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month by giving women an option to look after their health even in difficult times. We know that today many women face complex situations in terms of their economic stability due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and, as a leading company, we decided to make these credits available so that health becomes a priority”, stressed Eduardo Córdoba ,Gollo Marketing Manager. With this initiative, women will be able to finance this procedure with a payment term ranging from 12 to 24 months.

Prevention is the key

Mammography is the best way to detect a small lesion that cannot be felt or is uncomfortable. An injury treated when it is small offers a better chance of survival and fewer complications. A first mammogram is recommended between the ages of 35 and 40 if the patient does not have added risk factors.

According to 2019 data from the Costa Rican Social Security Fund, Costa Rica has an 87% survival rate, being the country with the best record in the Central and South American region. The United States has the highest survival rate in the world at 90%, followed by Israel and Canada at 88%.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women and, even with good survival results, it is the most lethal among women. Currently, out of 100 women with cancer, 29 have breast cancer, 13 thyroid cancer, and 10 colon and rectal cancer.