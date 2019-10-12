Celiac diseaseis a digestive disorder caused by an abnormal immune reaction to gluten.

Most people with Celiac disease have one or more symptoms; However, some have no symptoms or any discomfort.

Sometimes, some health issues such as surgery, pregnancy, childbirth, bacterial gastroenteritis, a viral infection or severe mental stress can trigger the symptoms of Celiac disease.

If you have celiac disease, you may have digestive problems or other symptoms. Digestive symptoms are more common in children and may include:

Swelling, or inflammation in the abdomen, chronic diarrhea, constipation, gases, nausea, stomach ache, vomiting.

For children with celiac disease, the inability to absorb nutrients at such an important moment of life for growth and normal development can cause Damage to the enamel of permanent teeth, late puberty, developmental delay in babies, mood swings or feelings of discomfort and restlessness, growth delay and short stature. Due to poor nutrient absorption in children, it can lead to loss of weight.

Adults are less likely to have digestive symptoms and, instead, may have one or more of the following: Anemia, has a bright red tongue, bone or joint pain, depression or anxiety, herpetiform dermatitis, headaches, infertility or repeated miscarriages, absence of menstrual periods, mouth problems such as thrush or dry mouth, seizures, tingling or numbness of hands and feet, fatigue, weak and brittle bones. Digestive symptoms may be Bloating and abdominal pain, intestinal obstruction, fatigue for long periods, ulcers or sores in the stomach or intestinal mucosa.

Celiac disease can also produce a reaction in which the body’s immune system attacks healthy cells. This reaction can spread outside your intestinal tract to other areas of the body, including Bone, joints, nervous system, skin, and spleen.

Dermatitis herpetiformis

It is a rash that causes blisters and itching and usually appears on the elbows, knees, buttocks, back or scalp. The rash affects about 10 percent of people with Celiac disease and can affect people of all ages, but it is more likely to appear for the first time between the ages of 30 and 40. Men who have the rash may also have oral sores or, on rare occasions on genitals. Some people with Celiac disease may have a rash but no other symptoms.

Why are the symptoms of the Celiac disease so varied?

–- The symptoms of Celiac disease vary in each person. Your symptoms may depend on: For how long they were nursed as infants. Some studies have shown that the longer you are breastfeeding, the longer it takes for symptoms of the Celiac disease to appear.

–- The amount of gluten you consume.

–- How old they are when starting to eat gluten.

–- The amount of damage in the small intestine.

–- Age: symptoms may vary between young children and adults.

–- People with Celiac disease who have no symptoms may also develop complications over time if they do not receive treatment.

What causes Celiac disease?

Research suggests that Celiac disease affects only people with particular genes. These genes are common and approximately one-third of the population has it. For the disorder to manifest itself, the person has to eat foods that contain gluten. Researchers do not know exactly what triggers Celiac disease in people at risk who eat gluten for a long period. Sometimes the disease is hereditary: about 10 to 20 percent of close relatives of people with Celiac disease are also affected.

Your chances of developing Celiac disease increase when there are changes or variants in the genes. Certain genetic variants and other factors, such as the environment, can lead to it.

If you suffer from any of these symptoms mentioned above immediately consult your doctor, who will give the final diagnosis. He will indicate in this way the diet that you must follow so that each discomfort generated by this condition can be put under control allowing a better quality of life.