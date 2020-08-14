With the aim of promoting the Costa Rican exportable offers in the category of raw materials for the food industry, a virtual trade exposition was carried out with buyers from Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Uruguay. The event, organized by the Costa Rican Foreign Trade Promoter (PROCOMER), took place through Procomer platform.

This virtual trade exposition had the participation of 16 Costa Rican and 25 South American companies, with more than 120 virtual business appointments. During the event, the country promoted a wide variety of products that are raw materials for the food industry in South Americancountries, for example: chili puree for the production of sauces, spices, condiments, bases for premixes and bases for powdered drinks, juice pineapple and orange concentrate and NFC, frozen fruits, heart of palm, frozen roots, tubers and vegetables, organic and conventional frozen pineapple, fruit puree, jams and fillings for pastries, flavorings, colors and additives for industry, powders and flours fruits, vegetables and tubers, aseptic, frozen banana puree, among others.

Pedro Beirute, General Manager of PROCOMER, affirmed that “Costa Rican raw materials for the food industry have typically had a positive participation in the South American market; and in the specific case of Chile, our Trade Promotion Office (OPC) has focused its efforts on promoting that the buyers of that region see Costa Rica as a strategic partner, since it has quality products and companies with adequate profiles. It should be noted that we still have the opportunity to grow in this niche and that is why we are supporting exporters in the sector. The idea is to promote more and new business opportunities that allow us to generate economic and social well-being for Costa Rica.”

For her part, Pamela Arias, Project Director of the company Agroindustrial Montaña Azul, added that “I congratulate PROCOMER for this initiative in times when we must adjust to the reality of COVID-19; And I appreciate the opportunity they have given us to participate and meet important companies in the South American food industry market. We hope to continue participating in these efforts with markets interested in our products, taking advantage as we are doing today with existing technologies.”

This activity allows exporters concrete approaches with buyers interested in their offer and business opportunities, knowledge of the dynamics and negotiation of the market, as well as the competition, access to consumer trends in terms of products and presentations, among other benefits. In addition, it is an important showcase to demonstrate the quality and safety of Costa Rican food, many of which have certifications such as: USDA Organic, Kosher, Halal, FSSC 22000, EU Organic, Global GAP, Rain Forest Alliance, Carbon Neutral , BCS, etc. In 2019, Costa Rica exported $ 207 million to South America, of which Colombia represented 26%, Ecuador 16%, Brazil and Chile 13%, and Peru 9%.