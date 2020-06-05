Americans Matt Robertson, 31, and Khani Lee, 29, will never forget their trip to Costa Rica, a country where they have been (happily) stranded since last March. This couple met in February on a dating app called Hinge.

Between jokes Matt surprised Khani with two tickets to visit the land of Pure Life. “Our first two dates went very well. We both feel adventurous in spirit. It started as a joke but then I made a step foward and bought two tickets to Costa Rica,” said Matt.

The two kept the trip a secret, especially since their loved ones might not understand how they would go to another country on their third date: “I didn’t even tell anyone. I told my mom when I was boarding the flight and my dad still doesn’t know anything about Matt,” said Lee.

Both arrived in Costa Rica on March 17th and two days later our country declared a health emergency due to the Coronavirus. Since then, the departure of tourists has occurred within the framework of humanitarian flights. And only nationals or residents can enter the national territory, who must comply with a mandatory quarantine.

Due to this situation, both have given themselves the task of visiting different parts of the country, while looking for cheap accommodation places.

“There have been a lot of bugs, roaches, snakes and raccoons and we’ve been going crazy,” Matt chuckled. “In hindsight I am very lucky to be stuck with someone like her… all things in life happen for a reason. I think I needed a global pandemic to push me into a relationship,” said the man.

The news was replicated by numerous international media outlets, which has been reported to different places including New York City from where both of them are natives, a city hard hit by the Coronavirus, reporting more than 23,000 deaths and 360,000 infected people. In all the United States the numbers of affected and fatalities are 1.8 million and 106,000 respectively.

Matt is confident that they will be able to return to New York soon, on a humanitarian flight that would depart from here and go via Houston, from where they would both fly to the Big Apple.