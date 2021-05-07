More
    Search
    Economy
    Updated:

    Ticos Will No Longer Be Able to Exonerate Tax on Purchases of Less Than $ 500 Made Online

    Decree that came into force this past Monday will apply only when it is possible to demonstrate that it is a non-commercial family shipment

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    5
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    50% of Those Who Died on the Costa Rican Roads between January and April 2021 Where Traveling by Motorcycle

    Speeding, recklessness, lane invasion and driving under the influence of alcohol are some of the most frequent causes of fatalities on the Costa Rican roads, from which motorcyclists do not escape.
    Read more
    EconomyGuillermo Agudelo -

    Ticos Will No Longer Be Able to Exonerate Tax on Purchases of Less Than $ 500 Made Online

    Starting this week, it will no longer be possible to exonerate taxes of online purchases of less than $...
    Read more
    OpinionTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rican Electoral Authorities Rules Out Virtual and Postal Vote Due to Pandemic for 2022

    The only way Costa Ricans will be able to vote in the 2022 elections will be with the physical...
    Read more
    Guillermo Agudelohttps://thecostaricanews.com
    I was born in Colombia, I come from humble parents but with good habits and love for God. I had the great opportunity to grow up with a special aunt in my life, she took me to live in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. I grew up there, I studied at Lehi High and then I started studying at BYU. In the year 2000 I returned to my land and obtained the title of Bachelor in Education Mension integral

    Starting this week, it will no longer be possible to exonerate taxes of online purchases of less than $ 500 done outside of Costa Rica. This tax benefit was applied every six months and made it possible to avoid paying taxes on goods through the Internet.

    The decree that came into force this past Monday will only be applied when it is possible to demonstrate that it is a family item with no commercial value; In other words, in order to buy an item and not pay taxes, it will be necessary for you, a friend or family member to bring the product directly to them.

    The measure seeks to stop the movement of commercial merchandise without the respective payment of taxes and at the same time, it translates into a hard blow for consumers and for the courier companies that maintain lockers in Miami and where Costa Ricans usually send this type of goods.

    And it is that the decree will affect mainly the purchase of electronic products such as flat screens, monitors, devices for computers, video game consoles and other electronics that will have to pay an average of 40% and 50% of their cost for taxes.

    An example of this situation is the latest generation video game console PlayStation 5, whose cost in its version with a disk reader is $ 500 in the United States, that is, about ¢ 300 thousand, but on Costa Rican soil it does not fall below ¢ 600 thousand, reaching up to ¢ 800 thousand or more in some places.

    Strong measure?

    By provision from the Ministry of Finance, as of May 1st, 2021, only non-commercial family shipments will be exonerated:

    • Products must be solely for personal or family enjoyment
    • The applicant for the procedure must be an individual not a company
    • You must present the requested documentation to carry out the procedure
    • The CIF value of the merchandise cannot exceed $ 500 including transportation.
    • Does not apply to restricted products
    • Applies only to a single invoice
    • The benefit can be requested every six months
    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceJohnny Castro
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleCosta Rican Electoral Authorities Rules Out Virtual and Postal Vote Due to Pandemic for 2022
    Next article50% of Those Who Died on the Costa Rican Roads between January and April 2021 Where Traveling by Motorcycle
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    50% of Those Who Died on the Costa Rican Roads between January and April 2021 Where Traveling by Motorcycle

    Speeding, recklessness, lane invasion and driving under the influence of alcohol are some of the most frequent causes of fatalities on the Costa Rican roads, from which motorcyclists do not escape.
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Entrepreneurial Women in Costa Rica, an Opportunity for Economic Recovery

    Economy Guillermo Agudelo -
    Women entrepreneurs in Costa Rica represent an opportunity for economic growth after the effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic, however, it is necessary to support...
    Read more

    With Global Investment Announcements, World Tourism Summit Was Held in Mexico

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    With investment announcements for more than 2.5 billion dollars, the XX Summit of the World Tourism Council (WTTC) was held this week in Cancun,...
    Read more

    Find Out How You Can Save A Lot Of Money When Sending An International Transfer From The United States To Costa Rica

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    When you need to send money to a loved one abroad, the last thing you want to do is navigate a potentially complicated and expensive process
    Read more

    How Business Practices in Costa Rica Differ from the US

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    Just like culture, language, and etiquette, doing business varies from one country to another. Costa Rica offers diverse markets and some of the best business laws in Latin America
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »