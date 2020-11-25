Tico Social Organization invest ¢ 416.5 million in the Purchase of Land to Guarantee Water Supply for their Communities

Through its Program for the Protection of Water Resources, Coopesantos has invested ¢ 416.5 million in the purchase of land to guarantee water supply to more than 33,000 residents of the cantons of León Cortes, Dota, Tarrazú, Acosta, Aserrí, Desamparados and Mora .

Through its Program for the Protection of Water Resources, Coopesantos has invested ¢ 416.5 million in the purchase of land to guarantee water supply to more than 33,000 residents of the cantons of León Cortes, Dota, Tarrazú, Acosta, Aserrí, Desamparados and Mora .

According to the institution, since 2004, 2,210,000 m² of land have been acquired, which have been granted through agreements to 30 organizations, among municipalities and educational institutions, who are in charge of managing and maintaining them with support of the cooperative.

“One of the main problems in some of these areas is the scarcity of water, because many natural springs were invaded by agricultural crops. With this land purchase and reforestation program we are committed to protecting the recharge areas of the water sources, for the supply of the communities that make up the area served by the cooperative”, assured Mario Patricio Solís, manager of Coopesantos.

According to Evelio Badilla, coordinator of the Water Resources Commission, the cooperative recently signed the first agreement for the protection of water with a city council, in this case it was the Municipality of Dota. In addition, an agreement was signed for the first time with the Professional Technical College of San Pablo de León Cortés.

The protection project consists of a farm owned by the college for research on educational issues and coffee crops, very close to a spring. Due to its strategic location, it was decided to acquire the premise to continue protecting the water resource.

Entrepreneurial women are in charge of providing the trees for reforesting

Additionally, the institution has led reforestation and tree donation programs for water protection in rural communities. Solís pointed out that during 2020, a commitment was established to plant 14,000 trees in the vicinity of the springs that protect the water of these communities.

Those who are in charge of providing the trees are women entrepreneurs in the region, which seeks to support local businesses and boost the economy, especially in the face of the crisis caused by COVID-19. With this reforestation campaign, there are already 43,234 trees planted in the area of ​​influence, of species that capture carbon dioxide (CO²).

