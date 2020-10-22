The Power of Fruits: They Will Make You Healthy

Without a doubt, fruits are the most attractive food group and they add the virtue of being loaded with vitamins and minerals as well as antioxidant substances that prevent the appearance of a wide variety of diseases and that are essential for maintaining health.

The basic composition of fruits.

Vitamins: they are an enzymatic and essential grate substance in small quantities for the body for its normal functioning, which it cannot synthesize, and which must be acquired through food.

Proteins: The mission of proteins in organisms is plastic and they make up most of the living body; however, when ingested in greater quantities, they can be oxidized to give energy, supplying 4.1 g of calories per gram.

Lipids: in the body, they function as reserve energy substances, including fats, waxes, and lipids. They are made up of hydrogen, oxygen, and carbon, edible fats that are called triglycerides and are made up of one molecule of alcohol and three of acid.

The role of fiber: fiber, the indigestible part of plant foods, adds bulk to the stool and accelerates its passage into the intestine. By delaying the absorption of sugar, fiber helps control its level in the blood. It also binds to cholesterol and bile acids, derived from cholesterol, and can reduce the amount of fat in the blood.

Minerals: they are substances that penetrate cells when the metabolic process has been completed and is stirred, they are nutritious helpers for blood clotting, purifying, detoxifying, alkalizing, digestive, helping the nervous system, regulating, protecting, antiseptic and indispensable in the formation of bones and tissues.

Water: essential for the body, it controls the levels of solid substances in the body; it is involved in the process of synthesizing vitamins and proteins, the kidney being the organ in charge of controlling the exchange of water.

Let’s know how fruits are classified:

Acids: these fruits are characterized by their excellent ability to lower cholesterol and uric acid due to their high content of acids and complexes. In this group we can find; pineapple, passion fruit, tamarind, lemon, tangerine, and all citrus fruits except lime.

Semi-acidic: they are all fruits that are simpler on the palate than acidic ones because they contain less strong acids, contain elements such as cyanide, and are very rich in proteins. Here we can find tomato, passion fruit, lulo, feijoa, peach, and strawberry.

Neutral: characterized mainly by its tastelessness; that is to say, with little flavor, being rich in proteins, minerals, trace elements, and vitamins which are found in hazelnuts, coconut, walnuts, chontaduro, peanuts, and almonds.

In short, all fruits contain properties that help to keep the health of the human body in balance; so let’s learn to know the fruits we eat to have perfect health.