advertisement

The Costa Rican Health System has a very high-efficiency level compared to health systems in other countries. Proof of this, the elevated statistical number of positive health results of our citizens attended both public and private health centers.

Our country’s life expectancy has evolved from 64 many years ago to 83 nowadays, thanks to this result, it has been confirmed that our current health system has quite an impressive achievement. But today it faces multiple negative factors; one of them is the aging of our population, sedentary lifestyles, obesity and the notable increase in the incidence of chronic diseases such as hypertension and diabetes. Adding to this, we cannot forget some additional obstacles such as the correct allocation of hospital resources since the functions between the various levels of bureaucratic processes are duplicated, sometimes highlighting little communication, among the different public institutions.

According to the results of different international surveys, Costa Rica is among the top ten countries with the best health system in the world, for these surveys some specific points were taken into account, such as the cost of medical procedures, optimal attention in medical centers, as well as the high level of preparation by the medical staff.

It is estimated that an average of 40,000 North Americans seeking health services at different levels, according to their opinion they claim to take advantage of a varied range of benefits, such as making payments at much lower costs with regards to their native countries in factors such as types of exam, medical appointments, surgeries, prescriptions among others. Nonetheless, some expatriates living in this country express having some difficulties with regards to the waiting time for doctor’s appointments and some clinical procedures.

Also the public health system, mainly the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) is considered among the best, thanks to its outstanding social efficiency and proper functioning, Among the main benefits offered by the CCSS, it is worth highlighting the fact that its universal availability to workers at all levels and regularly gives funds for subsidies to pharmacies, dentists, therapy centers among others.