Microgaming, one of the most well-known developers and providers of online casino games recently announced that their diverse library of content will now be available at all the leading brands in the Mansion’s portfolio.

These brands are namely: Casino.com, MansionBet, Slots Heaven and MansionCasino. Of these, Casino.com is Mansion’s flagship brand. With Mansion now actively offering all the prominent Microgaming games, you can play Microgaming slots now at casino.com

A mutually beneficial association

Considering Microgaming’s leading portfolio of popular cross-platform online casino games, ranging from several home grown titles to branded blockbusters, this deal will allow Mansion to further expand and improve their existing game offerings to their loyal customer base. The player network of Mansion will now be able to enjoy some of the most successful and entertaining online slots from the award-winning collection of Microgaming, including the widely popular Mega Moolah which has created several millionaires all over the world, and holds the record for highest jackpot pay out by an online slot game.

Founded in the year 2003, Mansion has its headquarters in Gibraltar and has been in the online industry for more than 15 years now. It offers a wide choice of gambling mediums across its sports book and online casino brands. Mansion’s brands which have obtained their licences from and are regulated by the Gibraltar Gambling Commission, have established themselves well in the major European regulated gambling markets.

Some of the most innovative and popular slot games in the Microgaming’s portfolio that have also been consistently beating the brick-and-mortar casino games, include the likes of Book of Oz, Thunderstruck II, Immortal Romance, Fortunium and Jurassic Park.

Press statements

Talking to the press regarding the new association, Andrew Clucas, Microgaming’s Chief Operating Officer highlighted that the company is excited at welcoming Mansion in their constantly growing customer base. He recognised that Mansion has always striven to offer its customers with superior quality products, ensuring that each one of them enjoys the best gaming experience. In his opinion, this new partnership will further help Mansion in accomplishing that goal.

On the other hand, Mansion’s Director of Gaming, Andrew Manduca emphasised that Microgaming has some of the most innovative and exciting online casino games in its portfolio, and their engaging content will help Mansion in further expanding their own range. He expressed delight at having Microgaming on-board with Mansion’s brands.

About Mansion

With more than 15 years’ experience under its belt, Mansion group has established itself well as one of the leading providers of online casino games. They were awarded the ‘Most Responsible Online Gambling Operator, Global 2018’ by the Capital Finance International Awards and ‘Online Casino Operator of the Year’ award at the International Gaming Awards 2018. Their online brands: MansionCasino, Casino.com, MansionBet and Slots Heaven offer exciting games from top-rated providers and betting odds on multiple betting markets throughout the world.

About Microgaming

Microgaming has been in the online casino development industry since the year 1994 and has been consistently breaking records and setting new benchmarks ever since. They have developed thousands of genre-defining and unique online casino games, apart from pioneering the VR and virtual gaming.