Sámara Beach: New Directive Establishes Priorities for the Next Two Years

The Playa Sámara Tourism Chamber (CTPS) held the annual assembly of that organization in the canton of Nicoya, an event in which the members appointed the members of the new Board of Directors.

At the meeting – which was attended by almost 50 – of the 80 members – from sectors such as hotels, tour operators, gastronomy, restaurants, transporters, among other members, the outgoing President, Xavi Palomar, presented a summary of the goals achieved in the previous two years, among which the Blue Flag Award stood out, the creation of the Network of Safe Points against Street Sexual Harassment, the organization of sporting events such as beach volleyball and the Ruta del Sol Cycling Route and the establishment of an agreement with the Ministry of Public Security (MSP) to increase citizen surveillance in the community, among other actions.

“Little by little we made progress in very important areas to improve the quality of life of the neighbors and to offer national and foreign tourists a pleasant and safe place to visit in the company of family and friends. The Chamber has been carrying out important work that; For this reason, it has already made a deep impression on the partners, managing to unify forces around a common project which is to protect our beach, the main source of jobs and businesses in the entire area,” declared Palomar.

Representatives of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), the MSP and social organizations from the canton of Nicoya such as the San Blas Nursing Home were present at the CTPS assembly.

New faces, new names

The assembly members appointed Massimo Gambari Borelli as the new President of the CTPS for the next two years. Additionally, he will be accompanied by the following team:

-Vice President: Philippe Brisson.

-Secretary: Angélica Esquivel Coronado.

-Treasurer: David Ortega Fallas.

-Prosecutor: William Suárez.

-Vocal 1: Pierre Lidec.

-Vocal 2: Carla Jiménez Palmieri.

-Vocal 3: Jennifer Chappetta.

-Vocal 4: Kattia Sofía Valencia López.

-Vocal 5: Kenneth Sánchez Rodríguez.

-Vocal 6: Alejandra Flores Sandoval.

Gambari Borelli has extensive experience in the field of citizen security because for eight years he has served as Chief of the Public Force Reserve in the province of Guanacaste; Likewise, he is a computer scientist by profession with a career spanning four decades and has resided in Playa Sámara for more than 20 years.

The new leader of the CTPS specified that in the period 2024-2026 the group that accompanies him set the goals: to support the efforts of public order forces in the field of citizen security, to revalidate the distinction of Ecological Blue Flag through training of alliances with local and national groups and collectives that work for the environment and develop marketing strategies for Sámara through the use of digital tools, to name a few initiatives.

Continue on the path of growth

“We have to continue on the path of growth that we have brought because these efforts have managed to position us as one of the most active Chambers in the country in the development of projects with the tourism authorities, the central government and the Municipality. Our organization must continue as the valid interlocutor and best positioned to represent the sector locally thanks to the fact that it is a voice widely heard due to all the successes achieved,” said Gambari.

Sámara Beach, with an extension of 3.7 kilometers, is characterized by calm waves. It is located in the middle of the Lagarto and Buena Vista rivers, hence its great water wealth.

